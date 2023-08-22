$125,000,000 Rich Charles Leclerc Made Childhood Fantasy a Reality Inspired by Max Verstappen

Getting to F1 is an extremely difficult job for aspiring racing drivers and one of the few ways to kickstart your journey to the top of motorsports is through karting. The majority of F1 drivers have started out their junior careers in karting championships and once they get into the premium class they tend to start their own karting teams. After doing the same and starting his own karting outfit, Charles Leclerc, who is worth $125,000,000, spoke to TKart.it and reminisced about his young karting days and his rivalry with Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

The 2022 F1 season wasn’t the first time Leclerc and Verstappen went up against each other while fighting for race wins. They have been doing it for more than 10 years as the duo has been competing against each other right from their karting days.

Advertisement

The rivalry between them during their younger days was quite iconic at times. One of the most iconic clashes between them happened during the WSK Euro Karting when the two of them were fighting for the lead and got their elbows out before making some aggressive moves. While Verstappen wasn’t really happy with the racing, for Leclerc, it was “just an inchident.”

Charles Leclerc reveals his motivation behind starting his own karting team

In a recent interview with TKart.it, Charles Leclerc spoke about the motivation behind starting his own Karting team. He said, “It was the realization of a dream that I had since I was a child. I started my karting career and I always had in mind to do something firsthand in this world, especially to help younger drivers reach higher levels.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeclercNews/status/1549375461842722821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Leclerc explained that drivers including himself, Verstappen, Gasly and Ocon all started out their racing career in go karts. He also spoke about his rivalry with Verstappen and said, “We have been racing together since we started international competitions. It is now more than 10 years.”

The Monegasque also explained how karting has taught him the most about motorsports. He said that even if the driving styles in single seater cars and karts are completely different, it is through karting that he learnt about the basics of motorsports and how to work with engineers and mechanics, a skill that has helped him throughout his career.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen ventures into GT3 racing

Leclerc is not the only driver who has recently been involved with starting their own racing team. Verstappen is en route to start his very own GT3 racing team, in association with Verstappen.com racing.

The reigning world champion wants to get his team up and running by as soon as 2025. He was also very clear about his priorities and stated how this is not just another side project for him. Verstappen wants to create a team capable of winning, and moreover, he wants to create an affordable point of entry for young drivers into the world of motorsports.