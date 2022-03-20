“They’re such a historic epic team” – Lewis Hamilton praises Ferrari on their redemption win in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton praises Ferrari for its stupendous return to the podium as Charles Leclerc takes pole position in Bahrain.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took advantage of the late drama that caused the Red Bulls to retire from the race. Hamilton went on to secure third place for himself on the podium and praised the Ferrari and its drivers for their stupendous victory.

Ferrari’s last win was with Sebastian Vettel in September 2019 and they have gone through two extremely difficult years to be back at the top.

Charles Leclerc stormed through the Bahrain international circuit in an exciting battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to claim his third win in his overall career so far.

His teammate Carlos Sainz followed him right up to the second position as he passed Sergio Perez towards the end of the race.

Mercedes had been running behind the Red Bull throughout the race but when the Red Bulls retired, Hamilton took the opportunity to get right up to third place.

Speaking in the post-race interview, Hamilton said, “So happy to see them doing well again. They’re such a historic epic team so it’s great to see Charles and Carlos up there.

“This is really the best result we could have got. Of course, it was unfortunate for the other two drivers but we did the best we could and we’re grateful for these points. ”

Lewis Hamilton does not expect a quick turnaround

Furthermore, it is visible that Mercedes is suffering from major problems in its car. This time, they are not sandbagging, it is actually going bad for the team.

However, Hamilton is in support of his team and believes that they are working very hard and will come up with a solution.

Asked if the team already has upgrades to put them in the fight along with Ferrari and Red Bull, Hamilton acknowledged there “won’t be a quick turnaround” to get the most out of the Mercedes W13 car.

“I’m hoping,” added the seven-time world champion. “The guys are working really hard, back at the factory and it is not going to be a quick turnaround.

“I do feel like we’ve been the best-unified team for so long. I know that we all know that… just keep your head down, keep working. There’s a long, long way to go.”

