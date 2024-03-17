“AD21 Needs To Be Reopened”: Ex-Ferrari Manager Wants Legal Action To Give Lewis Hamilton a Closure

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP was arguably one of the best races of all time as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled each other out to win the championship on the final lap. Hamilton was in the lead until the final lap and looked comfortable to take the win. However, some controversial decisions from the stewards gave Verstappen a massive advantage, and the Dutchman took that with both hands to claim the all-important victory. Because of the way the 2021 title finale ended, several fans and experts have labeled that race as the biggest sporting scandal of all time. Now, former Ferrari manager Peter Windsor is the latest to comment on what transpired back then. The Australian journalist wants the case to be reopened so that Lewis Hamilton can receive closure.

While speaking on his YouTube Channel, Windsor said, “I think Abu Dhabi 21 needs to be reopened. And there needs to be a proper closure which goes to a proper court where a proper legal decision is taken on whether or not there was a right result.”

Additionally, Windsor stated that since it’s already too late, he doesn’t want the decision to be changed. Instead, he believes that the legal route will bring the matter to a conclusion. Following that, Windsor claimed that other things too had also gone wrong in the past.

Windsor referred to the marshaling and stewards’ judgment as an example. Subsequently, the former Ferrari manager also mentioned Max Moosley’s period, stating that he could recall an incident in Brazil when there was no final verdict.

While explaining the situation, Windsor said that Williams and a few other teams were found cooling the fuel below the allowed temperature. However, the officials at that time took no serious steps and overlooked this offense, claiming it as ‘inadmissible.’

How Windsor’s comments regarding the Abu Dhabi GP relate to Massa’s current situation?

Felipe Massa has recently launched a lawsuit against the FIA, F1, and Bernie Ecclestone with the hope of overturning the results of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, which featured the infamous Crashgate scandal. If the results of that race are indeed overturned, the Brazilian will win the title from Lewis Hamilton.

However, an in-depth analysis of his case reveals some parallels with the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy. Like Peter Windsor, who recently demanded that the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP case undergo review to come to a definitive conclusion and not modify the ruling, Massa has also filed a new complaint to seek a similar outcome.

The Brazilian is now pursuing monetary compensation for the damages he sustained because of the incident. According to Autosport, that payment can total up to $81.7 million.

Nevertheless, Massa’s recent demand is a sharp shift from his previous position. Before this, the 2008 runner-up had asked the FIA to declare that it had violated its own rules. Furthermore, he wanted the governing body to acknowledge that he should have won the 2008 title if they had not broken any of those rules.