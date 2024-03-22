$160 Earring to $33,400 IWC Watch: How Lewis Hamilton Turned Heads at the Australian GP on Friday

Lewis Hamilton is back in the limelight ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver who is known for his avant-garde looks, arrived on the paddock in all-black Dries Van Noten outfit. With the outfit, Hamilton also seized the spotlight as he wore a variety of jewelry and accessories worth $160 to $33,400!

Advertisement

When the Mercedes driver came to the paddock for Free Practice sessions on Friday, he donned Van Noten’s Fall 2024 Menswear Collection and All Power Fist single earrings from Johnny Nelson Jewelry. According to @hamazinglew on Instagram, one such earring can cost a person $160. Interestingly, Hamilton also wore rings from the same jewelry collection during the Saudi Arabian GP.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the seven-time world champion sported Lightning Bolt earrings from XIV KARATS and Pink Pearls Bracelet in Silver from Polite World Wide, which cost $250. To pair them up, Hamilton chose a Story necklace worth $950 from Wales Bonner.

However, the Silver Arrows star’s eye-grabbing accessories were his sunglasses and the wristwatch. He donned a classic Aviator sunglasses from Bottega Veneta worth $620. Finally, the most expensive part of his outfit was nothing but the $33,400 Big Pilot AMG G63 watch from IWC!

The timepiece uses 18K Armor gold for the case and has been inspired by the Mercedes AMG G63 SUV. IWC is an official partner of the Mercedes F1 team and therefore, Hamilton is often seen wearing their watches on the paddock. When it comes to fashion statements, the Briton always led the way, and in Melbourne, things didn’t change. The 39-year-old once again became the talk of the town with his outfit on Friday as well as on Thursday.

What did Lewis Hamilton wear on Thursday?

Lewis Hamilton flaunted an outfit that showcased the recent collaboration between Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, and Ghanaian artist Prince Gyasi. He wore a yellow colored jacket, paired up with blue colored jeans and brown colored shoes. He was styled by Eric McNeal.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this outfit was presented by a model during the recent Paris Fashion Week. Hamilton styled the outfit with Jacques Mariemage Alfred sunglasses worth $820 and Polite Worldwide’s $1,100 Gemstone charm necklace. His six-inch brown shoe was from Timberland and it cost $198.

There are two more days to go for the Australian GP to conclude. Therefore, fans can expect two more days filled with Lewis Hamilton’s extravagant fashion weekend where he is expected to continue grabbing all the attention, if not on track, but off of it.