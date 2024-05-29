mobile app bar

$2-3 Million Damage Could Force Red Bull to Be at Disadvantage Against Rivals if the Title Race Goes Down to the Wire

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
$2-3 Million Damage Could Force Red Bull to Be at Disadvantage Against Rivals if the Title Race Goes Down to the Wire

Credits: Imago

Sergio Perez’s lap one shunt with Kevin Magnussen at the Monaco GP could result in dire consequences for Red Bull’s title defense this season. Perez’s crash caused massive damage to the RB20, and in the cost-cap era, Red Bull could find it difficult to repair and develop the car at the same time. This also comes at a time when their rivals Ferrari and McLaren are breathing down their necks.

According to Formula1a.uno, the team’s advisor Helmut Marko revealed that Red Bull has a damage bill in the range of $2-3 million.

While they won’t face any immediate repercussions for repairing Perez’s car, any other crash this season could lead to Red Bull calling off their late-season upgrades. “This is a big handicap for us with the budget cap,” Marko said.

Both Ferrari and McLaren have closed the gap to Red Bull massively. Following Charles Leclerc’s win in Monaco last Sunday, Ferrari is now just 24 points adrift of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. And with the 2024 season now looking to go down to the wire, the latter will need to maintain its slim advantage through the constant development of the RB20.

For the first time in the ground effect era of the sport, the reigning World Champions’ lead looks fragile. With how closely matched the top three teams are currently, small margins are extremely crucial for Red Bull and Max Verstappen to defend their titles.

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have broken down Red Bull’s defenses

After two years of unprecedented Red Bull advantage, the mood in the F1 paddock has changed. According to Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur, the Championship has been blown wide open by the recent upturn of pace shown by his team and McLaren.

The tides turned from the 2024 Miami GP onwards. It was the race where McLaren brought its first upgrade package of the season. And Lando Norris went on to register his first Grand Prix win, outperforming Verstappen fair and square.

The following race in Imola saw Verstappen barely hold on to his lead in the closing stages, somehow managing to finish P1. However, in Monaco, their weakness was exposed completely.

Both Ferrari and McLaren outperformed Red Bull, with the latter’s struggles in the kerbs and bumps being very evident. Verstappen and Perez were not comfortable with the handling of the car, whereas the Ferrari and McLaren drivers all finished close to each other at the top.

For Red Bull, the signs are ominous. They aren’t out of the mix yet, as in traditional circuits they are still expected to be the favorites. But for the teams hunting Red Bull down, the future looks exciting.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these