“It’s Freaking Delicious”- Having Same Lunch Every Sunday for Three Years Does Not Bore Lando Norris

Being an F1 driver is living a life of glitz and glamour. But with it comes a ton of eating restrictions, which could drive even the most dedicated health freaks insane. Drivers don’t normally eat a lot, especially before a race, but they make the most of what they are allowed to have. Lando Norris, in his own YouTube channel, spoke about one particular meal he has been having every Sunday for the last three years!

Despite going so long without changing his Sunday diet plans, Norris isn’t bored. In fact, in his words, “It’s freaking delicious.”

Norris also stated that it is the only thing he likes. However, this meal of his does not include anything elaborate. Plus, it is well-balanced. The McLaren driver has chicken teriyaki, rice, and pineapple.

Even though Norris likes his meal a lot, he can’t eat a lot of it. This is because Sundays are race days when the season is underway. Thus, the drivers cannot afford to gain excess weight pre-race or eat so much that it affects their bodies mid-race.

F1 is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. This is also why Norris let go of another favorite food of his, something he grew up eating when he was shining in the junior circuit.

What was Lando Norris’ favorite food?

Lando Norris’ favorite food is actually something that he cannot have much nowadays. In a podcast with Olympian Tom Daley, Norris revealed that he loved having Pizza and Capri-sun (juice brand) as a child. He even stated that he had them every evening, which is what made him drive faster.

Unfortunately for the Bristol-born driver, F1 drivers cannot afford to have Capri-sun and Pizza every day. They have to have an optimal physique, that helps them demand with the demanding nature of F1. Norris’ reason, however, isn’t that he is worried about getting overweight. Instead, he wants to be as lightweight as possible.

Weight is a very important factor for F1 drivers. Gaining even a little bit of weight can create a lot of difference, as the car will be a few hundredths slower. This is why Norris wants to keep to the minimum weight so that his McLaren can be driven around a lot faster.