2xWorld Champion Cautions Only Something Supernatural Can Stop Max Verstappen From Extending His Dominance

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Max Verstappen is the strongest contender on the grid to win the 2023 championship. Max is unbelievably fast, and based on his last season’s performance, if Red Bull can provide him with a fast and reliable car, he will easily dominate the season.

The Dutchman is in top form after clinching 15 victories in 2022. Max sealed his 2nd consecutive title after overcoming a 46-point deficit to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Former F1 World Champion believes Max will carry momentum from last season. And if that is the case, the Finn believes Verstappen could easily claim his 3rd Consecutive Championship win.

The moment Johnny Herbert told Max Verstappen he was World Champion! 🎤 Just look at those reactions! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4YUCxGyht9 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 9, 2022

Hakkinnen also believes with a driver like Verstappen on the grid, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning the title diminish. Especially Perez, who is eager to beat Max on equal machinery.

No chance for Sergio Perez to beat Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will remain Red Bull’s default “No.1” driver, which leaves Perez to take the subordinate role. This leaves Perez at a disadvantage as Verstappen would get the preferential treatment of strategies and set-ups, which are crucial for wins.

The Mexican race driver too is eager to challenge Verstappen for the title. This has resulted in flare-ups like in the 2022 Monaco GP or Brazilian GP, which soured relations between the teammates.

However, Mika Hakkinen believes it’s wise for Red Bull to give the Dutchman the main driver’s role. And the two-time World Champion claims Perez must honestly assess his role in the team.

The Red Bull F1 team believes it has found a “solution” with its new RB19 that suits both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez 🤝 Do you think Perez will challenge Verstappen more in 2023? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tVVDlcv4on — Autosport (@autosport) February 28, 2023

Mika claimed, “When you have a teammate like Max, you have to be realistic and look in the mirror. You have to admit that you can’t beat Max. It’ll take something supernatural to beat him. Perez will be second, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Finn states only reliability problems can derail the Red Bull driver’s title race. But apart from that, he is by far the best driver in the current F1 grid.

He continued, “Max Verstappen is just a very strong driver. He always has been, he has worked very hard to become the driver he is today. Is anyone faster at the moment? I doubt it. I don’t think anyone is at the moment.”

Red Bull is rallying behind Verstappen to win the title

Max Verstappen remains Mika Hakkinen’s favourite to win the title this year. If the Dutchman does so, he will join the list of three-time winners, which includes Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Niki Lauda.

Verstappen will become only the 5th driver to win 3 titles in a row. Max’s recent form boosted his morale before the start of the season. And he will be eager to extend his victorious feat, claims Hakkinen.

Mika said, “The championships have boosted his confidence. He knows better how to prepare for the season, he is still young and the team knows what he can do.”

Will Max Verstappen join the exclusive club of winning 3 world championships in a row? 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4E6jx3RgUu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 17, 2023

Hakkinen believes Red Bull would have built the RB19 to suit his driving style. This means Perez receives the shorter end of the stick and would be forced to adapt to the car that won’t suit him.

The Dutchman is just 25 years old and already has 2 titles. He could overtake Senna’s tally of wins and titles this year. And if he does so, Hakkinen believes Max deserves to be on the list of the best drivers the sport has seen.

