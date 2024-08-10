“One I Can’t Say”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals the Superpowers He Would Like to Have

Mercedes’ social media, like that of other teams, is finding unique content to share with F1 being in the midst of the summer break. In a video they recently posted, the Silver Arrows’ star driver Lewis Hamilton talks about the superpowers he would like to have.

One of the Mercedes engineers asked Hamilton his choice of superpowers. “Oooooh, that’s a difficult one,” Hamilton replied. “I’m really torn.”

Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington helped him out, by mentioning flying. And Hamilton agreed. “The other one is flying,” the seven-time World Champion admitted, laughing.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for Lewis with the mini mic, part two pic.twitter.com/DoUuwMeayN — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 9, 2024

Hamilton then revealed that he would also love to be able to time travel.

Interestingly, the same question was also posed to Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas a few weeks ago. In reply, the Finnish driver revealed that he would love to be able to teleport.

Why Bottas wants to teleport?

Although Hamilton did not give any reason for why he chose his superpowers, Bottas had an interesting explanation for his. Since F1’s current schedule is so hectic, Bottas feels it would be great if he could move from one location to another without wasting time.

“I travel so much and I feel like I almost waste a lot of time,” the former Mercedes driver said. “Like on the planes not doing much. So, it would be nice to be able to move around quicker.”

The F1 calendar now has a record 24 races compared to about 17 or 18 a decade ago. F1 owners Liberty Media have been increasing the number of races each year, to generate a higher revenue.

While such a move is undoubtedly profitable for the sport as a whole, it takes a toll on the drivers and the teams. Hence, Bottas happens to be one of the many drivers who has expressed his concerns with the increasing number of races each year.