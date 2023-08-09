Charles Leclerc Gets in an Argument With His Brother and Gets Labelled ‘Kevin Magnussen’ for His Driving Maneuver

It is no secret that Ferrari star Charles Leclerc is an avid sim racer, and so is his brother, Arthur Leclerc. With F1 going on a month-long break, the drivers have plenty of time, and the Ferrari star chose to go online and do some racing. However, while racing with his brother, his driving maneuver led to an argument between the two, resulting in Arthur labeling Charles’ Kevin Magnussen.’

Interestingly, five years ago, the Ferrari driver had labeled the Haas driver invariably stupid for a stunt he pulled at the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix. At the Suzuka circuit in 2018, the Danish driver came directly into Leclerc’s path and damaged his front wing, and in return, Magnussen suffered a puncture. Following this, Leclerc said on the team radio, “Magnussen is, and will always be, stupid. It’s a fact. A shame.”

Similarly, while playing with Arthur, Charles got in the way of his brother, pushing him off the track and starting an argument. In the end, despite Charles’ repeated defense, Arthur ended the conversation by calling Charles’ maneuver a Magnussen-like move.

Arthur Leclerc gets angry at Charles Leclerc for pushing him off the track

In the latest video released on the internet, Arthur gets angry at Charles as he describes what his brother did that pushed him out of the race. Meanwhile, Charles denies such accusations and defends himself, saying, “Well, Arthur, I can do what I want. I’m in the front.”

Arthur says, “You turn your steering wheel suddenly, so I lose the rear and go in the grass.” The argument between the two continues as the Ferrari driver tells him to calm down; it’s just a game while telling the viewers that Arthur is only angry because he’s behind him.

Meanwhile, Arthur continues telling Charles he is wrong and cannot do this in real-life racing. Charles says that the driver at the back has to brake in such a situation. Annoyed with the argument, Arthur says, “Yeah, Magnussen, like Magnussen.”

Despite winless races, Leclerc signs a $198,500,000 contract with Ferrari

Ferrari had significantly improved in the 2022 season as the team jumped to the front and competed for the title. However, the battle with Red Bull did not last long as Ferrari failed to compete with Red Bull’s superiority and made major driving and strategic errors.

The Italian giants began the 2023 season with a new hope and a new team principal, Fred Vasseur, hoping for better results. But even the current season has resulted in disappointing results. Furthermore, amidst the reports of Ferrari scrapping their current car entirely next season and starting from scratch, Leclerc has signed a $198,500,000 contract with the team.

Leclerc has not won a single race since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari currently stands at P4 in the championship standings with 191 points, while the Monegasque driver stands at P5 with 99 points.