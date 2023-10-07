2 Years After Snubbing the Prestigious Award, Max Verstappen Knows the Worth of His Championships

Max Verstappen has recently snubbed the idea of being the Sportsman of the Year or even being named the Dutch Sportsman of the Year. He didn’t particularly like the idea of getting that title, even when he won the world championship in 2021. With that said, he is now on the brink of winning his third consecutive F1 world title and now revealed that he understands the importance and worth of his titles, as per GP Blog.

The Red Bull driver had absolutely been supreme over the course of the last two years. From winning 15 races in 2022 to winning 13 races in just 16 races in 2023 (so far), the Dutchman has certainly lived up to expectations. In doing so, he achieved a streak of ten consecutive wins until Carlos Sainz broke it in Singapore.

However, in 2021, things weren’t this easy for the Red Bull driver. He was engaged in a tough battle for the world championship. Therefore, he had an extremely hard to winning his first world title, something he had grown unfamiliar to in recent years.

Verstappen looks back at his championships and their significance

Verstappen, the Red Bull star reflected on the world championships he achieved in 2021 and 2022, as he stands on the brink of claiming his third. He also compared how things are very different in different circumstances.

Talking about this, he stated to the GP Blog, “At that time I was also fighting for my first title. So the emotions are very different now that you have already won two and are going for your third. I know that when I stop racing, I will have time to look back on it. And probably appreciate it even more.”

Along with this, the 26-year-old also emphasized on how the car is very different these days compared to that of 2021. The situation is also very different. In 2021, Verstappen had to fight for the world title until the very last lap of the season finale.

Max Verstappen and his future dominance

Max Verstappen broke multiple records this season with the mighty RB-19. From breaking Ayrton Senna’s all-time win record of 41 wins to breaking Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive wins, it has been a season to remember for the Dutchman.

As things stand, the Red Bull driver is just three points away from claiming his third world championship. Therefore, a win or a finish above P6 will give the Dutchman his title.

All in all, Verstappen is believed to remain dominant in the coming years as well. Despite the disadvantage they have due to the cost cap penalty, the Bulls have been dominant against all odds. In fact, this dominance will likely continue until the end of the 2025 season.