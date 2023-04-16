Lawrence Stroll Invested $100,000,000 on Lance Stroll Only to Prevent Him Playing Pro Tennis

Lance Stroll is a star driver of one of the biggest teams of the F1 grid – Aston Martin. While the Britain-based team is owned by his billionaire father Lawrence Stroll, racing was not Lance’s first choice of profession.

A report by Business F1 revealed that the Canadian driver was more interested in making his mark in the world of Tennis than racing. But his father Lawrence wanted to live his own dream through his son.

Lance had a family tennis court and playing there for most of his childhood had improved his skills so much that he was ready to compete with the best of the world. But his father was not so much interested in his son’s tennis career as he dreamed of his son’s success in a race car.

There was a little argument between Lawrence and Lance

Business F1 also reported that due to their different career choices, Lawrence and Lance had an argument. But this was an argument that Lawrence was set to win.

Nevertheless, it was quite clear that Lance’s first choice was to play on Tennis courts. It is even said that Stroll was so good at tennis that he could have made it into the ATP.

But the Stroll duo entered the race track at the right time. Lawrence had cashed out many of his business holdings and it took around $100 Million for him to build Lance’s career in the sport.

Lance Stroll urged to end Fernando Alonso’s career

Lance Stroll has teamed up with Fernando Alonso on the Aston Martin F1 team. With the team’s promising performance in the current season, Alonso has risen back to the top with three back-to-back podiums in the opening races of the season.

Following the trajectory of the 2-time world champion, former F1 champion Damon Hill has urged Lance to defeat his teammate. Stroll is in his 7th year in F1 and has shown some moments of brilliance in the sport.

“So he’d have to make it his ambition this year. He’d have to set his goal as ending Fernando Alonso’s career. Now that sounds brutal, but that’s what George Russell is trying to do [against Lewis Hamilton],” Hill suggested.