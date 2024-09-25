2 Years After Split With Lando Norris, Luisinha Oliveira Confirms Relationship With Portuguese Actor

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira split up in September 2022, with Norris announcing their breakup in a now-deleted social media post. Since then, Oliveira has been rumored to be dating Portuguese actor Jose Condessa, a relationship she only recently confirmed.

Norris and Oliveira had been officially single since their breakup, but that changed earlier this week when the model took to Instagram.

She graduated from college, which is why she shared a carousel of photos, one of which showed Condessa kissing her on the cheek while she hugged him. The caption read, “A very special day, surrounded by the ones I admire the most,” all but confirming their relationship.

After her breakup with Norris in 2022, Oliveira began pursuing a degree in fashion and luxury management.

However, despite going their separate ways, controversy has kept their lives intertwined, particularly reports of a rift between Oliveira and Norris‘ rumored new girlfriend, Magui Corceiro. Condessa played a role in helping resolve the tensions between the two.

How the Oliveira and Corceiro drama required Condessa to step in

Corceiro and Oliveira, both from Portugal, had an argument at a nightclub named Bliss. The videos for the same were exclusively shown on Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas. Reports suggested that the argument had lasted for two hours.

Both of them are models who work for the same agency, and aren’t on good terms. As such, Oliveira’s boyfriend Condessa, who is also a good friend of Corceiro’s, tried to resolve the friction.

The Portuguese actor tried to console Corceiro, as seen in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) and tried finding a truce. She was seen crying in the middle of the conversation.

However, the efforts seemed to have gone in vain. Corceiro gave an exclusive interview to TV 7 Dias magazine after the fight with Oliveira, wherein she said, “We’re not friends! We’ve never been friends! We’ve never known each other well. That’s it.”