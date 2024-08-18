“Lando and I Are Not Dating”: Imposter Comes Clean on Relationship With Norris

A recent online controversy has come to light as a young woman, who remains unnamed, admitted to falsely claiming that she was in a relationship with Lando Norris. The situation quickly gained attention, going viral on social media when she made this claim. However, she has now come clean.

She also admitted to not only faking the relationship but even going to the extent of making other outrageous claims, such as sleeping with other Formula 1 drivers. She also confessed to lying about her age, revealing that she was not actually 20 years old as she had previously claimed.

To make her story more convincing, she had stolen photos from other people and used them to support her false narrative. The woman has now explained that the idea to fake the relationship initially came from a conversation with her friends.

As the story gained more attention online, she decided to come forward and clarify the truth. In her apology, which was shared on Instagram by ‘f1gossipofficial’, she expressed regret for her actions, stating;

“Now, I want to make things clear. Lando and I are not dating and don’t even know each other personally. I never slept with other drivers and don’t really know them personally. I lied about my age—I’m not really 20 years old—and I did steal pictures from other people to fake things. But from now on, I will never do that again. I know I did some bad things, and I’m really ashamed of it.”

Meanwhile, Norris has consistently stated that he has been single ever since his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira in September 2022. Despite maintaining his single status, Norris has been the subject of several rumors.

He has been linked with Portuguese model Magui Corceiro. However, neither Norris nor Corceiro has ever confirmed these rumors.