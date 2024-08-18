mobile app bar

“Lando and I Are Not Dating”: Imposter Comes Clean on Relationship With Norris

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

"Lando and I Are Not Dating": Imposter Comes Clean on Relationship With Norris

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

A recent online controversy has come to light as a young woman, who remains unnamed, admitted to falsely claiming that she was in a relationship with Lando Norris. The situation quickly gained attention, going viral on social media when she made this claim. However, she has now come clean.

She also admitted to not only faking the relationship but even going to the extent of making other outrageous claims, such as sleeping with other Formula 1 drivers. She also confessed to lying about her age, revealing that she was not actually 20 years old as she had previously claimed.

To make her story more convincing, she had stolen photos from other people and used them to support her false narrative. The woman has now explained that the idea to fake the relationship initially came from a conversation with her friends.

As the story gained more attention online, she decided to come forward and clarify the truth. In her apology, which was shared on Instagram by ‘f1gossipofficial’, she expressed regret for her actions, stating;

“Now, I want to make things clear. Lando and I are not dating and don’t even know each other personally. I never slept with other drivers and don’t really know them personally. I lied about my age—I’m not really 20 years old—and I did steal pictures from other people to fake things. But from now on, I will never do that again. I know I did some bad things, and I’m really ashamed of it.”

Meanwhile, Norris has consistently stated that he has been single ever since his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira in September 2022. Despite maintaining his single status, Norris has been the subject of several rumors.

He has been linked with Portuguese model Magui Corceiro. However, neither Norris nor Corceiro has ever confirmed these rumors.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

