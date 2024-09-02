mobile app bar

Days After Fight With Lando Norris’ Ex, Magui Corceiro and Pierre Gasly’s GF Kika Fall Out

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Kika Cerqueira Gomes & Magui Corceiro

Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Magui Corceiro, rumored to be dating Lando Norris, seems to be facing challenges in her relationships lately. Just days after a public disagreement with Norris’ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira, Corceiro reportedly had a falling out with her close friend, Kika Cerqueira Gomes, who is Pierre Gasly’s partner.

When Gomes unfollowed Corceiro on Instagram, the rumors gained more credibility. The reports first surfaced on the F1 fan page f1gossipofficial, which noted that the two women had been very close friends for a long time.

“There have been rumors for some time that their friendship is on the rocks…” the post stated. While the exact reason for Gomes and Corceiro‘s fallout remains unknown, it seems to have been something significant, given their long-standing bond.

The two were frequently seen together at parties and on vacations and were known to share a deep connection, which they even celebrated with matching friendship tattoos.

The story of Gomes’ and Corceiro’s fallout is still developing. However, there was an attempt to make peace between Corceiro and Oliveira shortly after their argument. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

Corceiro was never Oliveira’s friend

Following the fight, Corceiro spoke publicly about her relationship with Norris‘ ex-girlfriend for the first time. In an interview with TV 7 Dias, Corceiro made it clear that there was never a friendship between her and Oliveira. “We’re not friends! We’ve never been friends! We’ve never known each other well. That’s it,” she stated.

Oliveira’s current boyfriend, actor Jose Condensa, who is also a long-time friend of Corceiro’s, tried to intervene and make peace between the two Portuguese models. Condensa was seen in a video posted by f1gossipofficial speaking to Corceiro on a beach the day after the fight, with reports suggesting that Corceiro was in tears after their conversation.

Despite Condensa’s efforts, he did not succeed, as Corceiro’s strong comments about never having been friends with Oliveira indicate that the tension between them remains unresolved.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

