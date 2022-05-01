“2009 was the worst one, the lowest point” – Sebastian Vettel tells what was more hurtful than 2018 title heartbreak

Sebastian Vettel considers missing out on the 2009 championship to Jenson Button as his lowest point.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel driving for Ferrari back then spoke about his eventual defeat to Jenson Button in 2009.

Going back in the memory lane, the German spoke with the media after the end of the 2018 season about losing championships.

He mentioned losing two championships to Lewis Hamilton was still not the biggest disappointment of his F1 career.

The unforgiving 2009 season

Back in 2009, Sebastian Vettel replaced David Coulthard. After a strong showing of driving ability, he won the Chinese Grand Prix which turned out to be Red Bull’s maiden F1 victory.

Although Jenson Button won the first six out of the seven races, the championship was decided in Brazil. A fifth position was enough for the Briton to clinch his maiden F1 title.

Vettel would eventually win consecutive four world championships with Red Bull after this season levelling with Alain Prost.

Mental and performance defeat in 2018

Sebastian Vettel battled out with Lewis Hamilton for the 2018 championship. Ferrari resigned both Vettel and his former teammate Kimi Raikkonen for another year.

Going into the season, Vettel won the first two races in pursuit of the championship. However, at the end of the season, he just won further three races to Hamilton’s eleven.

Despite missing out on a crucial fifth championship, the German still favors the 2009 defeat as his most painful. Explaining it he said: “I have been three times now in a position like that with ’17, ’09, and 2018. Probably ’09 was the worst one, the lowest point.”

Vettel had another two disappointing years with Ferrari mainly due to the car performance. The pursuit for the fifth title still continues with his current team Aston Martin, however, this season looks unrealistic.