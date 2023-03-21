Nico Rosberg Warns Lewis Hamilton Could Be Worse Off After Split With Angela Cullen

Right before the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton announced his split from physiotherapist Angela Cullen. Cullen has been working with the Mercedes driver for 7 years and has been a close confidant to him.

The Briton revealed that the two decided to mutually part ways. As the New Zealander wanted to focus on a new chapter in her career.

Angela used to prepare for Hamilton‘s every need ahead of races and work on his post-race recovery. But the split might spell difficulties in the 7-time World champion’s activities.

Lewis Hamilton to be affected by split claims Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton has been working with Angela Cullen since 2016. The duo are pretty close friends with Angela, one of the few people allowed to take Hamilton’s dogs for a walk.

Post the Saudi GP Qualifying; the Mercedes driver claimed that he and Angela are still in touch with one another. The two are still friends as Hamilton even calls her a “bundle of joy” for bringing positivity into his life. He revealed, “She is been supporting me all weekend through texting.”

However, the Mercedes driver refused to speak about the reason behind the split. But the absence of someone like her will impact the driver claims his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

The 2016 champion said, “I think it makes things even worse for Lewis. Even though the split apparently was amicable, Angela was a real friend.”

Not an ideal situation for Lewis

After enduring a winless year in 2022, Lewis Hamilton has suffered a bumpy start to 2023. And according to Nico Rosberg, Angela Cullen’s absence in the F1 paddock would sting the driver for some time.

Rosberg claimed, “It’s with your trainer that most of your time during the race weekend you end up also going to dinner with, in a very small, tight group. Maybe a family member and a trainer and that’s it.”

He added, “For Lewis not to have her I’m sure is gonna be not ideal and not so nice. I think that’s probably another challenge he has to deal with and get used to.”

The 7-time World Champion is already struggling with Mercedes. He has commented that he does not feel connected with the W14 and does not understand how his team can turn their season around.