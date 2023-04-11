Sergio Perez Wants F1 World to Know Honest Reality Behind “Red Beef” With Max Verstappen

It’s no secret that tensions are high in the Red Bull camp. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been entangled in tussles since the infamous Brazilian GP last year. More recently, in Saudi Arabia, the champion slyly swooped in to take the extra point off Perez, only to maintain his one-point lead on the board.

Surely, the narrative is similar to the one shared by Rosberg and Hamilton– with two teammates in a competitive car, fighting for the championship. While the Mercedes men fought the Silver War, fans have ironically dubbed the tensions between Perez and Verstappen the ‘Red Beef’. Amid all the whispers about the Red Bull colleagues, Sergio Perez stepped up to share the truth about his relationship with Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez opens up on Max Verstappen tensions

As quoted by SkySports F1, Checo dismisses any idea of a toxic rivalry between the two garages. Further, he insists things are absolutely fine between him and his teammate. “To be honest we have a lot more respect for each other than people out there might think. There’s a great atmosphere in the team, there’s a very high level of respect between each other.”

Gold rush 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/Rh25ZSI5IJ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 7, 2023

Perez also added that despite everything that has happened in the past, both of them share a good moral compass. However, only one thing can throw things off balance. “We’re both mature enough to know what’s right and what’s wrong and as long as that’s the case I don’t expect that to change.”

At the onset of this season, Red Bull’s RB19 car seems to have a notable edge, as evidenced by Verstappen and Perez’s dominant performances, placing them at the top of the championship standings after just three races.

However, it is the No.1 car on top of the board, and for good reason. Thus, Perez is well aware of the challenge ahead of him. The dangerous combination of Verstappen in a Red Bull is a phenomenon Perez knows all too well. “It will demand the maximum from me to do my best every single weekend.”

Red Bull warned of a crisis

F1 champion Alain Prost pinpointed another challenge that the team is about to confront. For a considerable time, Red Bull has relied on one primary driver, with Sergio Perez occasionally accommodating Max Verstappen by making concessions.

Nevertheless, with Perez now holding the runner-up position in the championship and having already achieved a race victory and pole position, the situation has shifted. Prost forecasts that Perez’s willingness to sacrifice his own races to support Verstappen will subside, and he will strive to contend for the championship himself.

“[Red Bull] is also facing the beginning of a crisis. The single-driver system, Max Verstappen, which worked so well, is showing the first signs of failure. “Sergio Perez, now installed in the team, discovered he could win and no longer seems intent on always compromising.”

Does this spell trouble for the reigning champions or will the so-called Red Beef between Perez and Verstappen eventually subside- returning to the status quo of Perez assisting Verstappen to victory?