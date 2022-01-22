“Thanks to the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived”– Former Ferrari boss insists Michael Schumacher survived because of his wife and doctors

Former FIA president Jean Todt, a personal friend of Michael Schumacher, believes the former survived because of his wife.

Michael Schumacher was injured in a skiing accident in 2013 and was treated at the University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland. The former 7 times world champion returned to his home in Lake Geneva in September 2014 for further rehabilitation, where he has remained since.

Jean Todt insists Michael Schumacher survived because of his wife

Jean Todt said in an interview that he visits Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna often and praised her for taking care of the F1 legend. Speaking to the media, Todt said: “I’ve spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013.”

“She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn’t expected that. It happened suddenly, and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, and she trusts me.”

“Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived – but with consequences. And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve,” concluded Todt.

Everybody misses Michael Schumacher

Corinna Schumacher, Schumacher’s wife, is thought to be in charge of the family’s decisions about her husband’s health and what is made public.

She remarked about how much she missed her husband before the accident in the Netflix documentary “Schumacher” which shed insight on his life and profession but did not discuss his condition.

She said: “Of course, I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. The children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is still here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find.”

Speaking about the family’s life together, Corinna added: “We’re together, we live together at home. We do therapy, we do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.”

The Schumachers are special to me

Todt also discussed his relationship with Mick Schumacher, stating that he has a ‘special place in his heart.’

Speaking of the current Haas driver, Todt said, “Mick is one of those people who [will] always have a special place in my heart and that of my wife Michelle Yeoh. The Schumacher family is very special to us. I wrote a great story with Michael and built a wonderful relationship. And then the children were there.”