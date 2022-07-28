2022 Hungarian GP: Everything you need to know about Hungaroring ahead of 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix

2022 Hungarian GP: After another disappointing weekend in France last week, Ferrari will be looking to make amends in Mogyoród.

During the practice sessions and qualifying in France last weekend, Ferrari looked like they had the fastest car. Charles Leclerc qualified for pole with teammate Carlos Sainz’s help.

However, the Monegasque ended up making a costly mistake that led to him crashing and consequently retiring from the race. This means Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is currently 63 points ahead of the Ferrari driver in the Standings.

Last year’s Hungaroring race was a modern classic 🍿 And there was drama from the off! 💥😱#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0sQW9trsaM — Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2022

It’s going to be a difficult deficit to overcome, but Leclerc will be looking forward to making amends this weekend at the Hungarian GP. Hungaroring is a track that is difficult to overtake, so Qualifying will be an important factor. On top of that, rain is forecasted for this Saturday, which may shake up the grid for Sunday’s race.

2022 Hungarian GP: Hungaroring length and number of laps

The Hungaroring which is about 13 miles away from Budapest hosted the Hungarian GP for the first time in 1986. Since then, it’s been a mainstay in the F1 calendar.

There have been two major changes to the layout of this circuit since it break ground. The initial layout was in use from 1986-1988. The two alterations were done in 1989 and 2003.

The current layout of the Hungaroring is 2.722 miles (4.381 km) long. Since 2003, the Hungarian GP has provided fans with 70 laps of racing action.

Hungaroring lap time records:

Hungaroring has gone through two major changes over the years. This track is not just a regular feature in the F1 calendar, but also hosts races of several feeder series and for other forms of motorsport.

For F1, three legendary drivers hold records in each of these layouts. Three-time F1 Champion Nelson Piquet and seven-time World Champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton hold lap time records at the Hungaroring.

Driver Car Race Time Original Grand Prix layout (1986-1988) Nelson Piquet Williams FW11B 1987 Hungarian GP 1:30.149 Grand Prix Layout (1989-2002) Michael Schumacher Ferrari F2002 2002 Hungarian GP 1:16.207 Current Grand Prix Layout (2003- present) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG W11 2020 Hungarian GP 1:16.627

Hungarian GP past winners:

The Hungarian GP has seen some of the greatest of all time go toe to toe. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been the most successful driver in his track’s history, with eight wins in his career.

Last year, the Brit qualified on pole yet again. However, a first lap pile up during the race start saw the field get mixed up. After the race restart, Hamilton was the only driver who remained on his intermediate tyres, and was forced to pit which led to him losing a lot of positions.

That Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton battle was something else! 😅#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/toeObV31Jx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2022

He was charging up the grid, and may have overtaken eventual winner Esteban Ocon, had the latter’s teammate Fernando Alonso not heroically defended the Mercedes driver.

2017– Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2018– Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019– Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020– Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2021– Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

