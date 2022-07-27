F1

“Forza Ferrari and Hala Madrid!”- 27-year old Carlos Sainz refuses to sign Barcelona jersey being a Real Madrid fan himself

"Forza Ferrari and Hala Madrid!"- 27-year old Carlos Sainz refuses to sign Barcelona jersey being a Real Madrid fan himself
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Scottie Pippen was sued for $9,999 by ex-girlfriend for a hilarious travel expense issue
Next Article
“Stephen Curry has been chilling, I’ve been grinding at this”: JR Smith talks about his chances of beating the 6’3” GSW MVP in a 1-on-1 golf contest
F1 Latest News
22-year-old Lando Norris says he 'loves Daniel Ricciardo' while talking about a potential replacement in 2023
22-year-old Lando Norris says he ‘loves Daniel Ricciardo’ while talking about a potential replacement in 2023

Lando Norris on a very comfortable teammate relationship with Daniel Ricciardo and his experience with…