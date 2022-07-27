“Forza Ferrari and Hala Madrid!”- 27-year old Carlos Sainz refuses to sign Barcelona jersey being a Real Madrid fan himself

Carlos Sainz is a huge fan of Real Madrid which may have been an unknown fact to a fan who asked him to sign a Barcelona jersey.

Sainz has shared his love for Real Madrid on several occasions on his social media accounts. Every time the 14-time European Champions win a major match, the Spaniard is one of the first people to post a congratulatory message.

His father Carlos Sainz Sr. is also a Real Madrid superfan. The rally legend is a honorary member of the club, so it’s understandable that his son shares the same love for the most successful football club of all time.

One fan however, decided to try his luck. He took a Barcelona jersey to Sainz for him to sign on, but the Ferrari driver remained loyal to his favorite club and refused to sign it for him.

Barcelona are Real Madrid’s biggest rivals, and are also one of Spain’s biggest and most successful clubs. The fan however, probably knew it, as he was laughing when Sainz said no to his request. The man shouted Forca Barca as Sainz drove away, who replied with “Forza Ferrari!”

Carlos Sainz finds good rhythm after tough start to 2022 season

Sainz had a very difficult start to the 2022 season. He lost out on a lot of points due to mistakes he made, and reliability issues also plagued his performances.

He made up for that after his brilliant performance at the British GP. In Silverstone, he qualified in pole position for the race and then went on to win his first ever F1 Grand Prix.

Next week at the Austrian GP, he looked sure for a second place finish and was close to overtaking Red Bull’s Max Verstappen before his engine blew up.

However, his best performance of the year thus far was last Sunday in France. Due to his power-unit failure in Spielberg, he took an engine penalty and started the race P19. He then fought his way up the field to finish P5, along with an extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

