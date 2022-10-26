2022 Mexican GP: Everything you need to know about Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix

2022 Mexican GP: Max Verstappen and Red Bull will look to smash more records after securing both World Championships this season.

The 2022 F1 season did not turn out to be as exciting as last year’s. In 2021, we saw an intense fight for the Title between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen which was settled during the final lap of the season finale. This means that we went into the Mexico City GP with both rivals firmly in the mix.

This year, on the other hand, we enter the season with both Championship fights already over. Verstappen secured his second World Title at the Japanese GP two weeks ago. Red Bull, meanwhile, sealed their first Constructors’ Title win since 2013 at last weekend’s US Grand Prix.

We now approach the Mexican GP this weekend, and Red Bull once again enters the round as favorites. Verstappen has already won 13 races this year and if he wins at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, he’ll have more wins than any other driver in a season, in F1 history.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is looking to hold on to P2 in the standings and shake off the Mercedes threat.

2022 Mexican GP: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez length and number of laps

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosted its first F1 race back in 1986 and stayed on the calendar until 1992. Between 1993 and 2014, the track lost out on a place in the sport’s schedule but it returned in 2015 and has been a mainstay since.

The circuit has gone through quite a few changes over the last few decades but the layout has been constant since F1 returned here in 2015. The track is 2.674 miles (4.304 km) long and there are 17 turns. On Sunday, fans will be treated to 71 laps of racing action in Mexico City.

Mexico City Grand Prix lap-time records

The race in Mexico City was formerly known as just the Mexican GP. It’s been renamed to ‘Mexico City GP’ only last year. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has seen some iconic moments in recent history. Max Verstappen’s stunning double overtake on lap 1 last year is still fresh in the memory of fans.

His rival last year, Lewis Hamilton himself secured two of his seven World Titles at this circuit. However, the record for the fastest lap in Mexico City lies with his former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finn has put up a lap time of 1:17.774 at this track.

Mexican GP past winners

Mexico has been a track that has historically proved to be stronger for Red Bull. The Honda engines have worked better in tracks with higher altitude, hence their outings at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez have usually bore fruit.

The last five winners of this race were:

2021- Max Verstappen

2019- Lewis Hamilton

2018- Max Verstappen

2017- Max Verstappen

2016- Lewis Hamilton