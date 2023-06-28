2023 Austrian GP: Everything You Need to Know About the Red Bull Ring Ahead of the Grand Prix in Spielberg

The 2023 Austrian GP is the ninth race of this year’s F1 calendar. Fast-paced action from the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian hills awaits us, as we head to Spielberg. The coming race weekend will also feature the F1 Sprint; this season’s second after the Azerbaijan GP. However, there is a lot to know about the venue that plays host to one of the most loved races on the calendar.

Advertisement

Today, the name of the track in Spielberg is ‘Red Bull Ring’ but before it got named after the Austrian energy drink company, it was known as the Österreichring. The circuit first hosted an F1 race in 1970 and was a mainstay on the calendar for 18 years thereafter. After a short absence, it returned once again in 1997, only to be scrapped in 2003.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1673248482038099968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Because it failed to meet Formula 1’s regulations, there were plans for the sport moving away from Austria for good. However, in 2011, Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull, purchased the circuit and changed its fortunes. After multiple renovations and layout changes, today, we are seeing the circuit that promises some exciting racing action for fans viewing the spectacle.

Red Bull Ring Lap Record, Distance, and Number of Laps

The current layout of the Red Bull Ring is very different from the original plan of the circuit, which was constructed in 1969. It is not only perfect for F1 cars but also hosts several other races, including ones with stock cars. This season, it hosted a round of F1 Academy, and will also play host to the F2 support series this coming weekend.

The current layout of the circuit has been in use since 2011, although in 2022, it went through some minor changes with a motorcycle chicane being introduced so that the track can accommodate Moto GP races.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix layout is 2.683 miles (4.318 km) long. Red Bull Ring’s lap record lies with current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who put up a time of 1.05:619 back in 2019 when he was driving for McLaren.

With just 10 turns in the current layout, it is the F1 circuit with the least number of turns on the calendar. On Sunday, fans will be treated to 71 laps of racing action in the Styrian hills.

Advertisement

Past winners of the Austrian GP

The track in Spielberg has a rich history, with some of the greatest drivers ever, winning the Grand Prix in Austria. Hometown hero and three-time world champion Niki Lauda too won the race in the 1984 F1 season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1_Images/status/1077825729658871808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen have also emerged victorious in Spielberg in the past. Last year, however, it was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who won the outing. The winners of the last five races in Austria are as follows:

2022: Charles Leclerc

2021: Max Verstappen

2021: Max Verstappen*

2020: Valtteri Bottas

2020: Lewis Hamilton*

*It is to be noted that in 2020 and 2020, the circuit played host to two F1 races- the Styrian GP, in addition to the Austrian GP (because of the Covid-19 pandemic).

What to expect from the 2023 Austrian GP?

Last year, during a year full of ups and downs, Leclerc managed to find a silver lining by winning the Austrian GP. But as things stand, history probably won’t be repeating itself. Verstappen and Red Bull are the heavy favorites, because of their un-challenged dominance so far this season.

However, fans are hoping for a resurgent Lewis Hamilton and a hungry Fernando Alonso to step up, and end Red Bull’s winning streak at their home race this Sunday.