“Get That Mic Out Of My Face”: Patrick Beverley Tells Female ESPN Reporter She Cannot Interview Him For Seemingly ‘Petty’ Reason

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers just handed an upsetting first-round exit to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Wisconsin side that finished the season with the third-best record in the East [per NBA.com] was visibly frustrated with the outcome of their postseason campaign. And Patrick Beverley may have been the epitome of the team’s frustration.

After losing Game 6 and the series to the Pacers, Bucks backup point guard Patrick Beverley took some time out to speak to reporters after the game. However, there was one reporter who was denied the chance to interview.

While sitting in the locker room, Beverley was swarmed by reporters from various media outlets. Unfortunately for ESPN, Beverley chose to deny a female reporter from interviewing him because of his podcast. The reporter in question was Malinda Adams, an ESPN employee. Per Alex Golden, the Bucks star said the following to her.

“You subscribed to my Pod?… You can’t interview me then. No disrespect…Get that mic out of my face, please?… Can you move that mic please or just get out of the circle for me please ma’am?”

After finding out the female reporter from ESPN wasn’t subscribed to his podcast, Patrick Beverley asked her to move her mic while slowly pushing it away from himself. As other reporters continued to ask questions, Beverley seemed to be more fixated on moving that female reporter away from the whole crowd.

Patrick Beverley is, no doubt, a passionate player. His efforts may not always contribute to stat-sheets being stuffed but the hustle he brings to the team is undeniable. So, it is natural for Pat Bev to feel the same way about his podcast as well. Beverley coined the term ‘Belt 2 A**’ in his podcast which has gone on to gain quite a lot of notoriety among basketball circles.

But his actions during this interview are being heavily criticized by fans on social media.

One fan tweeted, “Why would anyone sub to his podcast besides peek at the mind of an animal for a bit like visiting the zoo on a vacation.”

Whereas another fan commented, “What a loser man He’s so mad.”

Beverley’s frustrations started to take over during the final moments of the fourth quarter when the outcome of the Bucks’ future seemed inevitable. The guard could even be seen getting into an altercation with a Pacers fan who was most likely just cheering his team on.

The league will definitely start an investigation into the matter and if Patrick Beverley ends up being the instigator, a long suspension seems to be underway for the guard.