“Not a Born Champion”: Shots Fired at Lando Norris as Title-Winning Ability Likened to Nico Rosberg

‘British Bias’ became one of the most repeated phrases in F1 during the 2024 season. The phrase implied an apparent bias in the British media for drivers of their nationality. It also implied an apparent dislike for drivers of other nationalities, which allegedly showed in their coverage.

One of the most prominent figures leading the charge against British Bias was Max Verstappen, who, at one point, questioned if he had the ‘wrong passport’. Can the Dutchman, however, vouch for the fair portrayal of other drivers from the media of his own nationality?

The defending champ perhaps won’t after learning about the views of F1 Maximaal’s editor-in-chief Mark Hanselman on Lando Norris and his ability to win the championship. In his attempt to put down Norris, Hanselman even disrespected Nico Rosberg.

“Norris reminds me more of Nico Rosberg: a good driver, but not a born champion,” said Hanselman on the Briton’s chances of winning the title in 2025. The journo lauded Norris’ tire management capabilities but took a sly dig, saying that it never came to test in the two Grands Prix so far against his teammate Oscar Piastri.

“Norris made far too many mistakes in China and is far too inconsistent. That is simply punished when your three main competitors are Piastri, Max Verstappen, and George Russell,” Hanselman added.

British bias in the British media DEFINITELY exists. 100% Does Dutch bias exist in Dutch media? Yes Does Spanish bias exist in Spanish media? Yes National bias is a natural part of life let alone f1 I’m not really sure why it’s always such a heated point of conversation — Warn (@heidfeldmafia) September 11, 2024

Given that Norris won the Australian GP and placed second in China, the criticism seems uncalled for. So far, McLaren undoubtedly has the quickest car, and the #4 driver is leading the standings.

The tire management dig seems unfounded as well, given how crucial a factor it was at the Chinese GP. Both McLaren drivers did a splendid job in that area to take home a dominant 1-2 finish.

Hanselman rates Norris the third favorite for the title win

The Dutch editor admits that Norris is leading the race, at least according to the bookmakers. He himself, however, rates the Briton only the third favorite to win the drivers’ championship in 2025.

“According to the bookmakers, it’s Lando Norris, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s Oscar Piastri, then Max Verstappen, and only then Norris,” he said.

Hanselman believes the Briton was stronger in 2024, while McLaren clipped Piastri’s wings through team orders. The Aussie, however, is now better suited to fight Norris in qualifying, having been outperformed 20-4 last year.