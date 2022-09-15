24-year-old Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc meets Juventus starlet Paul Pogba ahead of UEFA Champions League tie

Charles Leclerc met Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Benfica.

Pogba is one of the most popular footballers in the world. The Frenchman is immensely talented but saw his prime years wasted away at Manchester United due to inconsistency and injury issues. In 2022, he made a switch back to Juventus, the club where he made a name for himself.

Unfortunately for Pogba, a meniscus injury ahead of this campaign means that he will miss the majority of his comeback year in Turin. As a result, he has been watching all of Juventus’ games from the stands at the Allianz Stadium this season.

The 36-time Italian Champions have had a woeful start to their season. They have struggled in the UEFA Champions league particularly, with two defeats in two games. For the latest defeat 24-year-old Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc was present at the stadium.

Ahead of their 1-2 loss to Benfica, Leclerc and Pogba met and exchanged jerseys.

Paul Pogba not the first Juventus star to meet Charles Leclerc in 2022

Juventus and Scuderia Ferrari seem to have a special connection. Over the last few years, we have seen many Bianconeri legends meet up with the Ferrari drivers. Back in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo (who was in Turin at the time) visited the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello and drover around along with Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz.

Just last week ahead of the Italian GP, Juventus and Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon visited the Scuderia’s garage in Monza and took a picture with both Sainz and Leclerc and now it’s Pogba who meets Leclerc.

Juventus are the most successful club domestically in Italy. In Europe too, they have left their mark on more than one occasions, winning the Champions League twice. They are widely supported and one of the most popular clubs in the world. However, over the last few years, they have struggled immensely under multiple managers.

After stints with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo didn’t work out, the great Massimilano Allegri is back at the helm and is hoping to guide the Old Lady to glory once again.

