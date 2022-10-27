Lewis Hamilton discusses how Sebastian Vettel’s retirement does not influence his own F1 future talks

Oct 20, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (left) and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain (right) are interviewed after Hamilton takes the pole position during qualifying for the Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton compares his career situation to former rival Sebastian Vettel and his future in Formula One

Lewis Hamilton will be turning 39 by the time his contract with Mercedes comes to an end. He is two years older than former rival Sebastian Vettel.

However, what came as a surprise is that Sebastian Vettel shared his decision on retiring from Formula One with the fans earlier this year.

Although he is not at the same level that he was before, there are plenty of important things he can provide to the teams. His experience, professional attitude, and humor are a part of his charm.

What does the future hold for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton discussed his future in the sport and shares a token of love for the team he is driving since the age of 13. He is the second oldest driver behind Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

The seven times world champion thanked Mercedes for their efforts during his tough times. He expressed that the team was always there for him during the good times and the bad.

Moreover, he announced that he will be continuing with the team and will sign a new contract. The discussions of the new contract will take place in the next two months.

Hamilton: Seb and I are just on a different path in life. Will I still drive when I’m older than 40? Maybe. Mercedes and I will definitely extend the contract. We will sit down in the next two months. I’ve been with Mercedes now since I was 13 years old. This is my family. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 27, 2022

Also Read: Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton shares his honest opinion on owning $4.5 Billion worth of NFL team

Lewis Hamilton talks about Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton come from the same generation of drivers. Both have a lot in common including love and admiration for one another.

Talking about a different life, Hamilton respects Vettel’s decision and does not let any outside factor influence the decision. Besides, Vettel’s reason is a person spending time with his children.

Hamilton does not have children but is improving his relationship with his parents. He agrees with Vettel’s situation of making sacrifices between his family and his love for racing.

Hamilton: I don’t base my decisions on what others are doing. I admire Seb’s decision. But he’s in a different situation than me. he has children I don’t have a family, so I’m still 100 percent committed.#AMuS — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 27, 2022

Also Read: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix main race?