$285,000,000 Worth Lewis Hamilton Is “Trying to Stay Young” With His Boujie Flight Routine

Much like on the F1 Track, Lewis Hamilton is an icon away from it. His style statements and fashion sense are unparalleled, with many drawing inspiration from his outfits. Speaking to GQ Sports, Hamilton discussed a hectic travel schedule where he can be on the road for two months at a time. In the same conversation, the driver revealed what he does to stay young and fresh despite a packed schedule.

Advertisement

The hectic schedule is not only because of racing commitments. With Hamilton being one of the most fashionable and on-trend drivers in the paddock, he also travels to fashion events, brand meetings, and Hollywood parties, which only add to the $285,000,000 worth driver’s luxurious lifestyle.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his travel essentials that help him stay fresh

At 38, Hamilton is one of the oldest drivers on the grid. But when he stands beside any of the younger drivers on the grid, there hardly seems to be a difference in their age.

Advertisement

Speaking with GQ Sports, the 7-time world champion revealed what all he needs while traveling to keep himself looking fresh and young. The Briton admitted he plays a lot of Mario Kart when traveling and always listens to music to help him zone out the loud noises on a plane. But that’s not all he does-

“I used to travel with a pillow, but I have someone else take it now. I bought it online, it’s just a little travel thing that folds out. It’s always in my room, because the hotel pillows aren’t always the greatest. I had a neck piece as well for the plane.”

The Briton also takes face masks with him when traveling. These masks help Hamilton keep his skin moisturized as it gets dry on a plane. For the last hour of a long-haul flight, Hamilton applies the mask and leaves it on so he can look young and fresh.

Hamilton has another curious habit when traveling, which involves his clothes.

Hamilton changes outfits for the Paparazzi

Further in the interview, Hamilton admitted to being all about comfort over style. He said he always travels with an extra vest, T-shirt, or a tracksuit. When going to the airport, Hamilton always faces the camera, which is why he has to look as fashionable as he can, but the minute he boards his plane, the Briton goes to the washroom and changes into something much more comfortable.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1stylelane/status/1704687183721086991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A hoodie is another essential that Hamilton cannot travel without, especially on a plane. He does not like to put his open hair on the headrest and thus always has his hoodie up.

With six races left in the season, Hamilton has a lot of flying left to do as the drivers fly from one continent to another in one of the most hectic race schedules of the season.