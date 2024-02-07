Despite Being in Awe of Mick Schumacher’s Car, Esteban Ocon Unwilling to Take His Best Pal’s Career Route

Alpine had a mega launch where they did not just unveil their 2024 F1 car but also their WEC hypercar. Apart from Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, another face familiar to the F1 audience appeared for the event. That was Mick Schumacher, who will take the wheel for Alpine in the WEC in 2024. Ocon, who is great friends with Schumacher, was in awe of the A424, Alpine’s WEC hypercar. However, Ocon ruled out following in the German driver’s footsteps.

Schumacher previously raced for Haas in 2021 and 2022. Owing to a number of crashes in the latter year that cost the cash-strapped side a fortune, team principal Guenther Steiner decided to get rid of him.

The 24-year-old was out of favor for the entirety of 2023 and served Mercedes as their development driver. The WEC stint with Alpine in 2024 will now mark Schumacher’s return to racing. Despite Schumacher’s comeback to the racing circuit, Ocon is unwilling to try his hand out at WEC.

Speaking during the launch event, the Frenchman said, “It looks mega, I have to say. The focus is always 2000% on Formula 1. But I think as soon as one F1 driver will do Le Mans while the F1 season is going, many more drivers will do so. I’m waiting for that moment to see what happens.”

F1 has carved out an image of being the pinnacle of motorsport for itself over the years. Despite the 24 hours of Le Mans holding a place of reverence in every driver’s heart, F1 is seen as a superior racing discipline.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen, however, is a big fan of endurance racing. In an interview in 2023, the Dutchman even let his wish known to race at the Le Mans. Meanwhile, Ocon sang Schumacher’s praises and backed him to win the French 24-hour race.

Esteban Ocon’s heartfelt wish for Mick Schumacher and a cryptic comment on Mercedes links

2024 will mark Alpine’s debut in the hypercar category of the WEC. While the A424 looks good on first impression, it is up against the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin, the main contenders of the discipline. Esteban Ocon, however, stood firmly with his team and his friend, Mick Schumacher.

The Frenchman said, “First of all, to have Mick. I think he’s bringing a lot of experience and expertise. He’s obviously a very talented driver in general. I really hope that they are going to be winning Le Mans this year. I will be supporting and cheering for them.”

Schumacher and Ocon forged a special bond right from childhood. The two got to know each other during their time at Mercedes’ young drivers’ program.

Despite reaching F1, the duo is still under contract with the Silver Arrows. That proximity to Mercedes and team principal Toto Wolff could give them an opportunity to replace Lewis Hamilton when the seven-time champion will make his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Weighing his chances to make the high-profile switch, Ocon acknowledged that he’s “always had strong links with Mercedes”. He also, however, made it clear that Alpine was his sole focus, going into the 2024 season.