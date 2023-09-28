3 Years Before Logan Sargeant’s F1 Debut, His Father Paid Over $16,000,000 in Criminal Fines

Logan Sargeant’s father, Daniel Sargeant, reportedly owns a transportation company named Sargeant Marine Incorporation. This company pleaded guilty for paying bribes to foreign countries to receive contracts. A press release from the US Justice Department confirmed the same. As per the release, Sargeant Marine Incorporation paid over a whopping $16,000,000 in criminal fines. They paid this amount three years before Logan made his F1 debut.

Advertisement

Before competing in F1, the 22-year-old took part in the 2022 F2 season with Carlin Motorsport and finished fourth. He clinched two victories and finished on the podium on four occasions. Since his performances were so impressive, Williams decided to sign him for the 2023 season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ahmed_baokbah/status/1707074882549207479?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, Logan has failed to live up to the expectations so far. The American’s rookie season in F1 has been marred by crashes, and he is yet to score his first points in F1. Despite the same, he continues to have the backing of Williams, who also had links with Liam Lawson recently.

Why did Daniel Sargeant’s company plead guilty?

A press release issued by the US Justice Department back in September 22, 2020, revealed the details of why did Logan Sargeant’s father’s company pleaded guilty for paying bribes. Daniel’s company agreed to pay $16,000,000 in criminal fines after they were deemed guilty of foreign bribery. The press release states,

“Sargeant Marine Inc., an asphalt company incorporated and formerly headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $16.6 million to resolve foreign bribery charges stemming from conduct by the company and its employees and agents in Brazil, Venezuela and Ecuador. In each one of the countries, the company paid bribes to government officials to obtain contracts to purchase or sell asphalt to the countries’ state-owned companies in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)“.

The release states that as many as eight people pleaded guilty to this offense. While Logan’s father, Daniel, is undoubtedly extremely rich, his uncle, Harry Sargeant III, is an extremely powerful man as well. Harry has a whopping net worth of 3,000,000,000.

Logan Sargeant continues to have Williams’ backing despite his poor performances

Logan Sargeant has found it incredibly difficult to adjust to F1 as he is the only driver who has competed in all races of the 2023 season and has yet failed to score a point. Most of the 22-year-old’s campaign has been marred by crashes.

Advertisement

As per a report from Formula Racers, Sargeant has cost Williams a whopping 2% of their total budget to repair the damages caused by his crashes. This amount equals a whopping $2,794,000.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formularacers_/status/1703698837544554653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the same, he continues to have the backing of Williams. The team’s principal, James Vowles, has made it clear that his plan is yet to invest in the American and get the best out of him. Vowles has made these remarks despite several rumors arising that Liam Lawson could replace Sargeant at Williams.

The New Zealander had been linked with a move to the Wantage-based outfit after his outstanding performances with AlphaTauri. The 21-year-old has just competed in three races so far and still scored a couple of points, in stark contrast to Sargeant.