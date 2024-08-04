3 Years Later, Simone Biles’ F1 Wish Remains Unfulfilled and Only Lewis Hamilton Can Grant It

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history. The American already has 10 medals including seven golds under her belt, of which three have come in the ongoing Paris Olympics. She also has 30 World Championship medals making her the undisputed GOAT of women’s gymnastics. However, there is one desire the American has been unable to fulfill for over three years. Only her biggest supporter in F1, Lewis Hamilton can make it happen.

Hamilton has been an active supporter of Biles for years now. Even during her 2020 Tokyo Olympics withdrawal, he spoke up for her and backed her. After sharing such a compassionate history, it’s about time the Olympian is invited to a race weekend. In fact, she confessed during the Tokyo and Paris Olympics of her desire to attend a race.

As seen on X she answered the question if she watches F1 on a live chat. Biles revealed, “I actually do not. Lewis [Hamilton] is great and I want to go out to one of his races, so I’ve been talking to him about that.”

“I really wanted to go to the one in Austin, but unfortunately, I’m on tour, but I do wish I could go to one of his races. I told him to send me his schedule so we could see the next one”, she added.

it’s been 3 years, I’d say it’s time to make it happen, @LewisHamilton do something pic.twitter.com/fhqqu522C8 — mich ⭐️⭐️ (@mich_44am) August 3, 2024

Despite being in talks with the Mercedes man, Biles still hasn’t been able to make time to visit the circus. However, now she has more opportunities to attend a Grand Prix in the US with the increased number of races. Perhaps after the Paris Olympics, while Biles is on a break she can attend the race in Austin or Las Vegas.

When Hamilton celebrated Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe’s Presidential medal

The British driver is a big believer of diversity in sports and he’s taken active steps to tackle the lack of it in motorsport. However, this desire isn’t limited to the world of motorsport.

The Brit celebrates all women in every sporting discipline across the globe. He expressed his support and appreciation for Biles and US Women’s Soccer National team player Megan Rapinoe in the past.

Hamilton posted the two on his IG story receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden. Biles received the award for her aforementioned achievements in the Olympics and the Gymnastics world championships.

Lewis IG stories pic.twitter.com/G5EKpXAvgS — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) July 8, 2022

Rapinoe has the medal on her mantle because of her heroics in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Hamilton posted both of them on his story and even added a message for Rapinoe which read, “So proud of you”.