F1

“$30-40 Million salary allowance is inadequate” – Toto Wolff favours cap on drivers’ salaries

"$30-40 Million salary allowance is inadequate" - Toto Wolff favours cap on drivers' salaries
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"This guy has to be the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling” - Eric Bishoff shoots on CM Punk for not living upto the expectations upon his AEW arrival
Next Article
"NBA scouts had me thinking of pursuing business in college!": Celtics' Derrick White shares his incredible story from being a nobody to starring in the NBA Finals
F1 Latest News
"Are you insane?" - Sebastian Vettel confused after engineer makes bizarre demand to drive one-handed at Azerbaijan GP
“Are you insane?” – Sebastian Vettel confused after engineer makes bizarre demand to drive one-handed at Azerbaijan GP

Sebastian Vettel drove one-handed as his engineer makes a bizarre demand during the Free Practice…