$36,000,000 That Could Cause a Rift Between the Red Bull, Mercedes and the FIA

To level the playing field, the FIA introduced a cost cap in 2021, which is set to be $135,000,000 for the 2023 season. However, ever since its implementation, the cost cap has been a topic of debate. And now Business F1 has reported that a rift is possible between the teams and the FIA over $36,000,000.

The cost cap has been introduced to restrict the amount of money that the teams can spend on the development of their car. But six out of 10 teams that are based out of Britain have already been struck with 25% inflation ever since 2021 due to Britain’s poor economy, and that might cause a tussle between the teams and the FIA.

Business F1 reported that FIA has allowances for inflation within its financial regulation. However, it is not the same as the real inflation raging in the UK.

Red Bull and Mercedes to start a row with the FIA

In the 2023 season, the teams are supposed to work under the $135,000,000 cost cap. The magazine has reported that some teams are already well over the cost cap this season.

Moreover, if the true inflation rates were applied combined with the allowances that are permitted under the FIA’s financial regulation, the cost cap for 2023 should have risen to $171,000,000. But it did not, and this difference of $36,000,000 could cause a tussle between the teams that are based in Britain(Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, Williams, and Alpine) and the FIA.

Recently, the paddock chatter suggested that some teams were over the 2022 budget cap. However, after the end of the auditing procedure, FIA cleared those rumors by revealing that these rumors were completely unfounded. These rumors emerged after Red Bull breached the 2021 cost cap and got penalized but was still able to dominate the 2023 season and was accused of boring the F1 season.

Max Verstappen dismisses the label of boring F1 season

After massively being accused of making F1 boring, 2-time world champion Max Verstappen has dismissed the label. Speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, the Dutchman stated that the team should be appreciated and that the “real fans” would understand.

At the Singapore GP, Verstappen was defeated to victory by Carlos Sainz, and this win ended the winning streak of the team. While the team is expecting to bounce back in Japan, there is still a chance for some of the teams to capitalize on the gained pace.