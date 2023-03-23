38-Year-Old Lewis Hamilton Inspires $0 Hack to International Heartthrob’s Beauty Routine

Lewis Hamilton is unarguably a trendsetter in the industry. From film and music to fashion, the 7 time F1 champion is everywhere. More recently, Hamilton received a special shutout from former One Direction star Niall Horan, for his special skin care tip.

Undoubtedly, Hamilton comes to the paddock serving looks that stand out from the rest of the uniformed drivers. Additionally, fans have always noticed the 38-year-old driver’s flawless skin. Now, The Voice judge reveals a top secret.

Lewis Hamilton shares a top secret with Niall Horan

Niall was featured in a recent addition to Vogue’s ongoing series, Beauty Secrets; a space where celebrities share their skincare routines. While going through his 22-step regimen, the Irish singer revealed Lewis Hamilton’s contribution to it.

“Don’t know if it’s a myth, don’t know if it works…” he began, adding that he’s been splashing cold water on his face to help it. “I heard Lewis Hamilton saying it one time, and Sam Smith.”

Thinking to himself, “Well they look young and fresh, so I’m going to do that too,” a cold rinse is now a daily part of Horan’s beauty routine. An important thing for someone who’s on stage all day.

Hamilton’s full skincare routine

There has got to be a secret to looking the way Hamilton does at 38. And this sought-after secret isn’t something Hamilton has kept to himself. In a quick PR video for Mercedes, the champ answered his fans’ burning question.

The simple answer, as followed by Niall Horan, “For a long long time I didn’t have a massive routine,” he confessed. The final routine? “Now I do a cold splash in the morning and use a special soap to wash my face…I use a toner kind of lotion…and I use two different serums.”

Not only is he a champion on the track, but Hamilton is also an advocate of the importance of self-care. Every year, Hamilton focuses on bettering himself and finding a balance in his high-speed life no matter how difficult it might be.

“Just over time becoming more and more conscious of how I’m treating myself, being more in tune with my body and what my body needs and when it needs to rest.”

Thus, it’s his overall health and wellness rituals that keep the driver evergreen and exceptionally fit for the physical demands of his sport.