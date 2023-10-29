42 Year Old Fernando Alonso Begins Campaign for TikTok Award

Earlier in October, TikTok announced its end-of-year awards will return in a bigger than ever before avatar, with BINGE being their official streaming partner for the same. Each country or region has its specific shortlist of creators who are up for the award. In Spain, the shortlist also sees the name of Aston Martin’s F1 driver, Fernando Alonso, who has become an internet sensation via his viral TikToks.

Advertisement

As the social media platform gets ready to celebrate the creativity of the Spanish creators, fans are excited to see Alonso pick up an award for his viral videos. The 42-year-old burst onto the scene with his TikToks when rumor broke of him dating global pop sensation Taylor Swift. Alonso would upload videos of him doing almost nothing while a Taylor Swift song would play in the background, and he would end the video with a ‘suggestive’ wink.

The voting process for the awards is fairly straightforward, with the platform creating separate profiles for each region to cast their votes. A user simply has to search ‘TikTok Awards’ followed by the country they want to cast their vote in. The page will have a hyperlink that takes the user to the voting center, where they can cast their votes for their favorite creators and artists in various categories.

Advertisement

Fans excited at the prospect of Fernando Alonso potentially winning a TikTok award

Following the news of Fernando Alonso being up for an award via TikTok, fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their support and excitement for the 42-year-old.

In the middle of the award hype, one fan called out the marketing genius of the 42-year-old.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/folkfosi/status/1718398389912556006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While another pointed out Alonso wants his fans to vote for him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bliss_n16/status/1718350921166389646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Several others could not control their excitement and want Alonso to bag a win while he continues to chase the elusive 33rd career race win in F1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mulletcharlie/status/1718452551711084636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DGetox/status/1718383304381014131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/larissebaggio/status/1717654366008512673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/javichitotw/status/1717889642547044799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The event will take place on 6th December, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Tony Armstrong will play host to the event at the Hordern Pavilion, as Abbie Chatfield and 2022 ‘Creator of the Year’ Kat Clark will accompany him.