Christian Horner turns 10mm floor regulation into s**ual joke often said by his wife

Christian Horner shares a hilarious yet deprecating joke on how the size doesn’t matter regarding the 2023 F1 season regulations changes

The FIA made last-minute changes to plenty of regulations going into 2023, making Red Bull’s Christian Horner a bit uncomfortable.

Porpoising is still the talk of the F1 paddock. The FIA taking a series of measures to find solutions to this developing problem. One of them is the new regulations which are against the $517 million worth of Christian Horner’s philosophy.

The FIA hopes to limit the verticle motion of the cars to a bare minimum going into the next season. This gives an advantage to Mercedes, which is working on fixing it.

How the new regulation changes will benefit Mercedes instead of Red Bull

Christian Horner is against these regulation changes. It is mainly because, according to him, these will only benefit Mercedes and not the rest of the grid.

All the F1 teams will have to raise their car’s floor edges by 15mm. This is still very less compared to the 25mm as originally proposed by the FIA.

Horner’s team Red Bull is currently first in the constructor’s world championship with 431 points to their name. Moreover, one of his drivers, Max Verstappen is leading the world championship.

P1 for @SChecoPerez and P2 for @Max33Verstappen to end FP3 at the #BelgianGP 🏁🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/dUyLzipXya — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 27, 2022

Christian Horner jokes that ‘Size does not matter’

Christian Horner had a witty joke ready when responding to the media about the regulation changes. He understands and admits that negotiations are not possible in the current stages.

Moreover, the team principal added based on his wife Geri Halliwell’s words stating: “My wife often tells me that size doesn’t matter, so I’m not going to get too fussed about 10mm.”

The Briton also added that as the teams have already started developing their 2023 cars, it is ‘incredibly late’ for the FIA to announce it.

Christian Horner on the porpoising floor changes: “My wife often tells me size doesn’t matter so I’m not going to be too fussed about 10mm…” — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) August 27, 2022

