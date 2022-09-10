2006 FIFA World Cup Winner Gianluigi Buffon visits Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ahead of Italian GP

Gianluigi Buffon paid a visit to the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ahead of the Italian GP in Monza.

Buffon is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The 44-year-old has won a total of 10 Italian top flight Championships among numerous other accolades in his illustrious football career. His best achievement to date, however, was winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy

He spent most of his career with Juventus and his boyhood club Parma but also spent a season with Paris Saint-German. Even at this age, he is showing no sign of slowing down as he signed a multi-year deal with Parma last year.

Buffon, a legend of Italian sports, paid a visit to a team with a very similar status in the country. Ferrari are gearing up for their home race in Monza this weekend, and the entire country is backing them to get back to winning ways. Buffon himself paid a visit to the team’s garage ahead of FP3 on Saturday.

This wasn’t the first time a Juventus legend came to visit the Scuderia. Last year, we saw one of the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo pay a visit to their headquarters in Maranello.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hope to get back to winning ways

It has been a difficult last few months for Ferrari. They went off to a flying start this campaign, winning two of the first three races. Since then, however, a mix of bad luck and poor strategy calls have seen them slip out of the Title race altogether.

Leclerc hasn’t won a race since the Austrian GP and Sainz has only one win which came in Silverstone in July. In terms of performance, Red Bull have made a huge leap over the Italian outfit and are arguably the strongest car right now.

Ferrari, meanwhile, are in danger of losing P2 in the Constructors’ Championship to Mercedes who are breathing down their necks. As a result, both Sainz and Leclerc will be hoping for a strong performance this weekend.

A win will ease the pain and disappointment the Tifosi have gone through over the last few months. On top that, they need to create a bit of breathing space between themselves and the Silver Arrows in the standings.

