7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton broke another Michael Schumacher record after US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is now the fourth most experienced F1 driver of all time, moving past the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The Brit has the most number of race wins, fastest laps, and pole positions in the sport’s history. Before he smashed these records, all of them were held by Michael Schumacher.

The German won seven Titles during his time in F1 (the same as Hamilton). In terms of experience, he had 306 race starts, which until last Sunday made him the fourth most experienced driver of all time. After Hamilton’s entry at the US Grand Prix, he reached 307 races, which means he went past Schumacher in the list.

Following his 307th race start on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton passes Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button to move fourth on the all-time list

Hamilton also leaves behind his former teammate and 2009 World Champion Jenson Button on the list. Only Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, and Rubens Barrichello are more experienced than Hamilton.

Will Lewis Hamilton become the most experienced F1 driver of all time?

Hamilton’s current Mercedes contract runs out at the end of the 2023 season. There are three races remaining this year, and with a 24-race calendar introduced next season, it’s pretty obvious that the 37-year-old will move past Barrichello in the list.

Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!

However, his future in F1 beyond 2023 has still not been confirmed yet. He’ll be 39 years old when his time for renewal arrives and Mercedes may choose not to offer him a big extension. Moreover, Hamilton himself admitted multiple times that he does not want to be in F1 when he’s 40 years old.

Hamilton has unfinished business in Formula 1

Despite his age, Hamilton is still on top of his game. On top of that, the Brit has unfinished business in the sport as he wants to grab his eighth World Championship before he retires. It’s the only record he and Schumacher are sharing right now, and if he wins his Title, he will be statistically clear of the Ferrari legend.

Hamilton lost out on the Title in heartbreaking fashion last year in Abu Dhabi. However, he bounced back from it and vows to fight hard and win it once again. This year Mercedes don’t have a very competitive car, but the Stevenage-born driver insists that they’re on the right track.