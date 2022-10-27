F1 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix main race?

F1 action is set to return to the track with the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend with the 20th round of racing.

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix returns bringing an opportunity for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to become the first Mexican to win the home race.

Going into the 20th round of racing, Red Bull has already claimed the constructors’ title and Max Verstappen has clinched his second drivers’ title at the Japanese GP.

But the battle for P2 is still wide open as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is ahead only with a 2 points gap from P3 held by Perez.

The track has proven to be more in favour of Red Bull cars in the past. In the last 5 GPs held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Verstappen has taken 3 wins.

When and where to watch the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix?

The event in Mexico is scheduled to be held from 28 October starting with practice sessions to the main race day on 30 October. Here’s how you can the live action:

2022 MEXICAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 07:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 22:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 18:00 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 21:00 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 21:00

2022 MEXICAN GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPNU 14:00 Friday FP2 ESPN2 17:00 Saturday FP3 ESPN2 13:00 Saturday Qualifying ESPN2 16:00 Sunday Grand Prix ESPN 16:00

2022 MEXICAN GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 FoxTel/Kayo 04:00 Friday FP2 FoxTel/Kayo 07:00 Saturday FP3 FoxTel/Kayo 03:00 Saturday Qualifying FoxTel/Kayo 06:00 Sunday Grand Prix FoxTel/Kayo 06:00

What happened at the 2021 Mexico City GP?

Last time out at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen were still battling for the title.

Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes had started the race from P1 but he could not hold the position for long. He was overtaken by the Dutchman in the first corner right after lights out.

There was drama from the very start on our last visit to Mexico! 👀#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/pVl5Ys8hOJ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2022

Verstappen then held the lead for the majority of the race with Perez once holding the lead for a few laps while his teammate had pitted. In doing so, Perez became the first driver to lead his home race.

Ultimately, Verstappen won the race with Hamilton in P2 and Perez in P3.

