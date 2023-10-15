7 Years After Finish on ‘Sour’ Note, Lewis Hamilton’s 20 Year-Old Wholesome Request to Nico Rosberg Reappears

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have managed to etch their names in the history books as one of the fiercest and most competitive teammates in F1. However, before things turned sour between them, the duo used to be the best of friends, as can be clearly seen in a 20-year-old snapshot of Hamilton sending a wholesome message to Rosberg.

Both of the drivers made their way up the junior category together, and right from their karting days, they were extremely close friends. That remained the case until 2013, when the two of them teamed up for Mercedes.

By the time their tenure as teammates ended in 2016, things weren’t the same between the duo. The competitiveness and rivalry had won over the brotherhood, with a few memories of the past being the only relics of their beautiful relationship.

The Lewis Hamilton – Nico Rosberg brotherhood revisited

A recent post on X (previously Twitter) by an F1 fan revealed the wholesome message that Lewis Hamilton had written in Nico Rosberg’s guestbook back in 2003. This was a time when the duo were still as tight as it gets.

Hamilton had congratulated his friend on the latest success that he enjoyed. He even checked up on Rosberg’s parents and wrote, “Come on mate, we haven’t got long before we maybe teammates again! Anyway, take care and i’ll probably speak to you soon.”

While things have changed a lot since those times, one thing that has remained between the duo is the mutual respect that they have for each other. That has remained to this date despite their relationship going sour by the end of 2016.

The ex-Mercedes duo have always maintained a sense of respect

Nico Rosberg has always maintained that Hamilton is one of the greatest ever to grace the sport. The German driver, who is now seen at Sky Sports as an analyst, has never failed to appreciate Hamilton on his achievements.

Most recently, Rosberg was full of praise when Hamilton managed to take pole position during the Hungarian GP, stopping the Red Bull domination. Rosberg had claimed that only someone like Hamilton could do that.