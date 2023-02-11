Lewis Hamilton Flexes His $1340 Worth New Shoes on His Instagram

Lewis Hamilton is undeniably Formula 1’s fashion icon. During the Grand Prix weekend, he appears on the paddock in the most iconic and unique outfits, which hardly anyone else can pull off except Hamilton himself.

He was also invited to 2021’s Met Gala, where he arrived on the red carpet with the rising designers, who were reportedly people of color, and wore their designs in the event. He backed those upcoming designers, who usually would have found it hard to rise due to the disadvantaged societal situation.

Not only dresses Hamilton also loves to collect high-end shoes. Hamilton has everything in his wardrobe, from his love for Air Jordans to luxurious shoes. He loves to have all of them.

Lewis Hamilton flexes his new Luis Vuitton shoes

The seven-time world champion a few hours ago took onto his social media account and flexed his new shoes by Luis Vuitton. The shoes are a part of the new spring collection by the luxurious high brand.

The shoes in white and blue designs shown by Hamilton are called LV Skate Sneakers, and they apparently cost $1340 in the market. An expensive buy but reasonable for his paycheque.

Louis Vuitton drops LV Skate Sneaker Starting at 1,340.00 ‼️ Is this a Cop Or Drop ?? #sneakernews pic.twitter.com/8oYOYNmouH — OnDaSetTV📺 (@OnDaSetTV1) December 9, 2022

It remains to be seen when Hamilton will flaunt these shoes in public. Will it be during the media days or when he’s about to take on the track? Maybe none. He might use it solely for talk shows.

He had to save massively for his first sneakers

Hamilton once revealed that he was fascinated with sneakers, especially Air Jordans, from a very young age. He always wanted to own a pair, but he had to save a lot of money before buying his first kicks due to his familial financial constraints.

The first sneaker he purchased was Air Jordan Sixes – Infrared, which cost around $185. He reveals that he was massively possessive of them, didn’t let anyone step on them, and always kept them clean.

With his never-ending wealth, Hamilton can afford truckloads of them, and indeed that’s what he is doing. He spoils himself with all the lifestyle luxury, and after going through so much to earn this much, he deserves it.

