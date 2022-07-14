“Sebastian Vettel fined $1000 for speeding”– Four-time world champion holds record of quickest fine in F1

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel held the record for the quickest fine in F1 when he was penalized for speeding in the pitlane.

The current Aston martin star Sebastian Vettel made his first F1 appearance as a test driver for BMW, and within the next four years, he went on to rule F1. The German race driver already had mega hype before his F1 debut.

However, his first few seconds in the pinnacle of motorsports weren’t pleasant. Because of that, Vettel holds a record which probably can’t be broken.

Vettel was caught speeding in the pitlane in the first nine seconds of his exit from the garage at the Turkish GP. For that, the stewards fined him $1000. So, we probably know where the first paycheque of Vettel would have gone.

While other sportspersons buy houses or make investments from their first payment, Vettel probably dealt with his first penalty.

The following year, Vettel was soon promoted to the regular driver spot at BMW. His impressive performances made him climb the ladder in F1 quickly, and with that, he fetched his first F1 championship in 2010, becoming the youngest F1 driver to do so.

A record which is still alive. And for the next three more years, he went on to win championships. His years after 2013 have not been poor, but he never managed to reach back to the top for several reasons.

Does Sebastian Vettel mull over retirement?

Compared to Red Bull and Ferrari, Aston Martin has been a downgrade for Vettel. The Silverstone-based team is nowhere as competitive compared to his previous two teams.

Vettel thinks he doesn’t enjoy being at the back of the grid and wants to fight for wins and podiums. If he fails to do so for a long time, he could lose interest in the sport.

Therefore, it could be said as a subtle hint towards retirement or sabbatical if Aston Martin doesn’t improve. His contract with Aston Martin runs till the end of 2022.

