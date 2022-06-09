“Yes! Go where you are respected” – F1 twitter overwhelmed by Lewis Hamilton officially being announced as Brazilian citizen

Lewis Hamilton has been officially granted the honorary citizenship of Brazil and the fans can’t contain their happiness.

The Chamber of Deputies has officially granted Lewis Hamilton the honorary citizenship of Brazil. This comes after a bill had come up to the Chamber of Deputies demanding the same after Hamilton’s emotional post-race celebration at the 2021 Brazil GP.

Hamilton claimed victory at the 2021 Sao Paulo GP despite a 25 place grid penalty. After claiming the victory, the seven-time world champion flourished the Brazilian flag across the track and carried it on his shoulder.

His heartwarming gesture touched the hearts of many fans as he emulated his idol – Ayrton Senna. It had a visible impact on the citizens of Brazil.

Now after a long time of waiting, the Chamber of Deputies has officially granted the Briton honorary citizenship of Brazil.

Brazilian fans welcome Sir Lewis Hamilton

The fans are overwhelmed by the news and have flocked over to Twitter to show their love and support for the seven-time world champion.

I see why people never have conversations about Lewis like “Lewis Hamilton is a human too”

Because this is GOD level performance. 😄😜🙏🏼 Leagues above mere mortal of this world.

It all makes sense. 🤷🏻‍♂️#F1

pic.twitter.com/TtEbt4bMJA — V F1 (@swiftsambi) February 1, 2022

Yesss 🙌 go where you are respected (🇧🇷) not tolerated (😒🇬🇧). This is great 😌 ✨🤌 can’t wait for the official ceremony — JayD (@JayDenizz) June 9, 2022

What a great honour, I’m so happy for him.

The Brazilian fans made me love them for the way they embraced Lewis with so much love last year. After months of getting booed it was wonderful to see them celebrate him. They helped him win that race.❤️❤️ — ⚪️TinaSuprema (@Tina_Suprema) June 9, 2022

So, when he does win a race, will it be the British or Brazilian anthem?🤔 — K.Will (@williekagunya) June 9, 2022

needs to wear that helmet and get the win in baku to celebrate — X44 (@Alvan__0) June 9, 2022

