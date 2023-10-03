Tom Brady Trades His Rookie Card Along With $1,000, Only to Troll Eagles Fan Kevin Hart With a Kid Sized Jersey

Tom Brady surprised hundreds of fans on Saturday after he attended a Fanatics’ Sports Memorabilia Event in Linwood, New Jersey. Moreover, making things even more interesting, Brady decided to playfully troll Philly fan Kevin Hart. The 7x Super Bowl champion stunned everyone by trading off his rookie card, along with $1,000, to put a broad smile on a kid’s face, and also probably to play around with Hart.

Multiple celebrities like Travis Scott and Kevin Hart attended the Topps Hobby Night to help provide hundreds of kids the time of their lives. The star-studded event was much more than they could have asked for. Moreover, in a twist of events, Brady pulled a hilarious move that certainly became the highlight of the night.

Tom Brady Pleasantly Surprises Kids With His Gesture at the Topps Hobby Night

David Grzybowski confirmed Tom Brady’s surprising move via a Tweet. He is the Director of Marketing at CollX and the Owner of Grzy Media Group with a background in TV and news reporting. He has famously covered significant events, including the 2015 Papal Visit, 2016 Villanova Wildcats NCAA Championship and Hurricane Matthew during his career.

David, in his Tweet, confirmed that the 7x Super Bowl champion traded his rookie card for a DeVonte Smith Jersey from a kid. He later passed the jersey to Eagles fan Kevin Hart in one of the most exciting and downright hilarious moments. David wrote,

“Cool story! Last night @TomBrady traded his rookie card ($1000 + card) for a kid’s DeVonta Smith jersey. Brady later gave the jersey to Kevin Hart who was also in attendance for #ToppsHobbyNight Video from Wax, Packs and Throwbacks on IG!”

Tom Brady enthusiastically engaged with the fans, trading cards and creating excitement with his surprising attendance. The event was hosted by Fanatics which is a major player in the sports merchandise industry. It’s worth noting that Brady himself is a collector of football cards, thereby justifying his interest in the event.

Fans React to Tom Brady’s Presence at the Successful Event

Tom Brady’s reputation for his warmth and cheerfulness off the field was on full display at the Topps Hobby Night and has followed him from his days as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Fans and followers flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for the NFL legend as the news of his engaging presence was confirmed via X.

Names like Michael Rubin, Kevin Hart and Travis Scott joined the former Buccaneers QB for the Fanatics event. The quartet of famous faces gathered on short notice for the gala, organized in support of the REFORM Alliance. Additionally, the event featured performances by A-list musicians like Scott, Quavo and Lil Baby, entertaining about 200 attendees. The store owner Jon Riffle told TMZ that he was ecstatic at the turnout, especially as the kids seemed happy.

“I did not expect the turnout. We were notified on short notice. We talked to the kids and got them involved. The smiles on these kids’ faces. The experience of trading their own cards with an athlete and celebrity is an experience they’ll probably never have again.”

The event was a success with performances from Fat Joe, Fabolous as well as Lol Durk also making it super special. The joy of the kids and the unique experience of trading cards with their favorite stars was cherished by all.