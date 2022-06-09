“I am stupid, I am stupid!” – When Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc called himself ‘Stupid’ after crashing in the qualifying session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2019

Throwback to the three year anniversary of Charles Leclerc calling himself stupid moment after crashing out at the Azerbaijan GP.

Charles Leclerc ticked all the boxes during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He finished ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel and looked to be the perfect pole-sitter going into the qualifying.

The first practice session ended within 12 minutes after Williams George Russell’s car was damaged by the drain cover. The second and third practise sessions went as planned.

Ferrari seemed pretty confident with locking the first two positions on the grid by a dominant display in the qualifying session.

Leclerc’s ‘I’m Stupid’ Moment at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc battled with the Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for the top spot in Q1. However, disaster struck in the second qualifying session.

The Monegasque driver crashed out at the castle section while going out on an out-lap at the Grand Prix. It was the same place where Williams’ Robert Kubica crashed in the first qualifying session 15 minutes before.

Leclerc was pretty self-critical on the team radio. He uttered the now-famous line and meme “I am stupid, I am stupid” to his race engineers in disappointment.

“I am stupid” 😵 Charles Leclerc’s infamous three words were spoken at the 2019 #AzerbaijanGP 😅 pic.twitter.com/lZyPWEzSyX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 6, 2022

5th Place finish for Charles Leclerc after promises to the Tifosi

The Ferrari pit wall alongside CEO John Elkann watching the race witnessed a disaster. Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton locked up the front row for the race.

Leclerc promised the Tifosi that he would push to have a better race tomorrow. He further added: “I don’t want to say anything stupid but after looking at FP1, FP2, FP3, Qualifying 1, the pole was possible today. however, I’ve thrown all the potential in the bin.”

After repairing Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF90, he started the race from the 9th position. Despite the ‘stupid’ mistake, he would eventually finish fifth after passing Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr.

I am stupid, I am stupid! Charles Leclerc crashes during Q2 at the #AzerbaijanGP 2019. He gave his own review on events. (plus you know you have done this once in F1 video games) #Ferrari #CharlesLeclerc #F1 #Crash pic.twitter.com/67AnNvSdyd — Motorsport Images (@MSI_Images) June 9, 2022

