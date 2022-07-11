“A $1.88 million Ferrari watch collaboration”- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sport Richard Mille’s ultra thin and luxurious watch

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz wore Richard Mille’s ultra thin $1.88 million dollar watch in a photoshoot.

Italian luxury brand Bvlgari held the record for the world’s thinnest watch, until Richard Mille recently broke it. The Swiss brand has designed a watch, that is 1.75mm thick and weighs 2.8 grams.

Richard Mille have been a long time sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari. As a result, they decided to do a photoshoot with the Maranello based team’s F1 drivers. The watch itself has a very small dial that displays the time, and is made of titanium in between two sapphire crystals.

The Swiss company put in over 6000 hours of research before designing it, and there was no better way to test it’s limits than to have Leclerc and Sainz wear it.

It’s value is estimated to be around $1.88 million, and Richard Mille will be producing only 150 of these for a ‘limited edition’ retail release.

Charles Leclerc bounces back in Austria as Carlos Sainz suffers heartbreak

Leclerc endured a tough few weeks leading up to Sunday’s Austrian GP. A lot of Ferrari’s strategy calls went against him which saw him slip down to P3 in the standings.

Spielberg however was a flawless outing for the Monegasque. The Ferrari team drew up a perfect strategy, and the F1-75 looked like it was the better car on race pace. He overtook Max Verstappen twice to finish ahead of his Title rival, and move up to P2 in the standings.

After the last 5 race weekends where everything went wrong, it feels so good to be back on top.

Feel sorry for Carlos as it should have been a 1-2.

Let’s keep pushing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6GmF8rrw40 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 10, 2022

Leclerc’s teammate Sainz meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking weekend. He was close to the 24-year old throughout the race in terms of pace and a comfortable 1-2 was on cards for Ferrari. That was until Sainz’s engine exploded towards the closing stages.

The Spaniard himself exited the burning chassis on time before being exposed to the fire. However, his power unit seems to be completely destroyed, and he will likely be taking a grid penalty for the French GP in two weeks time.

