“A dialogue is needed”– F1 is set to talk with Netflix and drivers to resolve ‘fake drama’ issue; can axe the show if it doesn’t work

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali claims that his side will be talking with Netflix, and drivers will be talking to solve the ‘fake drama’ issue.

Netflix’s Drive To Survive has played a significant role in F1 getting new fans. However, it has also upset some diehard fans because of the exaggeration in the series.

And with the new seasons coming in, the drivers also felt the same. Many even claimed of being misrepresented by the show. In 2021, Max Verstappen made shockwaves when he said he wouldn’t contribute to this season.

After the show’s release, even his teammate Sergio Perez criticized the show. With the increasing objection towards the show over fake drama, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali says F1 will talk to Netflix and drivers to resolve differences.

“There is no question that the Netflix project has had a very successful effect,” Domenicali said. “To ignite the interest of a new audience, a tone was used that in some ways focused on dramatising the story.

“It’s an opportunity, but I think it needs to be understood. We talked about it this weekend [in Bahrain] at a meeting with the teams as well. A driver who refuses to participate because he feels he is not being represented in the right way is not being constructive.”

“So a dialogue is needed to understand how he can be included in a format that he feels is correct. We will also talk to Netflix, because it is necessary that the story does not move away from reality, otherwise it no longer fits.”

Netflix needs to keep it accurate

Domenicali accepts that Netflix has managed to get immense success for F1. however, he claims that the show needs to get the representation accurate.

Formula 1 is a $13 billion global behemoth. But — until 2019 — it failed to crack the US market. Then it launched Drive To Survive, the most effective content campaign in history. Here’s a breakdown: pic.twitter.com/kHqKW8Nmru — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) March 21, 2022

“It is a topic that we will address together with the drivers. We have to make sure that a project that has generated such exceptional traction has a language that continues to appeal, but without distorting the image and the meaning of the sport that we live with every day.”

The show has already started its work for season five, covering the action of the 2022 calendar year. Now, it remains to be seen whether other drivers would also withdraw from the show or not.

