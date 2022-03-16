“There are comments here and there that are just out of place”: F1 drivers admit that Netflix’s Drive to Survive exaggerated several rivalries

Several current and former F1 drivers have spoken out on how Netflix exaggerated rivalries on their show ‘Drive to Survive’.

Drive to Survive has been one of Netflix’s biggest shows since it made it’s debut in 2019. It captures behind the scenes footage of several F1 teams and drivers throughout the course of a season.

The show has contributed massively to F1’s global growth, particularly in the United States. However, there are some criticisms thrown towards the series, that plenty agree on.

The show mainly focuses on rivalries between fellow F1 drivers. In the world of racing, drivers will always have fiery moments with their rivals on track. Netflix on the other hand, has been accused of ‘overdoing’ these rivalries.

In the third season, the docu-series highlighted some ‘frosty’ moments between Lando Norris and his then McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz. The two drivers seemed to get on really well off track, so it came as a surprise when Netflix tried to show animosity between them.

Sainz spoke about this, insisting that there was no cold air between himself and Norris.

“The fans who really know Formula 1 noticed that the rivalry between me and Lando was exaggerated,” Sainz said. “But I think Netflix is able to assess these mistakes and try to make it more realistic next time.”

Toto Wolff vs Christian Horner rivalry was blown out of proportion in Drive to Survive S4

The focal point of season 4 of Drive to Survive was the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The on-track battle often spilled into off-track politics with both team bosses exchanging spats throughout the year.

Former F1 Champion Damon Hill however, is not happy with how the Horner vs Wolff battle was portrayed in the latest installment of DTS.

“A facade is being built up around the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner,” Hill feels. “I find that sad, because that’s why these two camps have emerged among the fans.”

So I’ve just finished #DriveToSurvive and I have to say this season did feel, I dunno, forced? I would like to see them bring it back to more of a documentary than a drama but I guess it’s doing something right to keep going 🤷‍♂️ What did you think? — EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) March 13, 2022

The former Williams driver acknowledges the sports importance in it’s global growth. Nevertheless, the way both team principals acted on S4 of the show was labeled as ‘uneasy’ by the Brit.

“But especially last year, I thought a few of the statements between Toto and Christian were quite unseemly,” he continued. “And I hope it was acting, actually.”

“I don’t think they’re doing anyone any favors by being abusive like that.”

