A Kiss Caught on Camera May Have Confirmed Lando Norris Dating Magui Corceiro

For almost a year now, rumors have been rampant that McLaren driver Lando Norris is in a relationship with Portuguese model Magui Corceiro. While the duo have never publicly accepted the same, a moment caught on camera may have confirmed that they are perhaps dating.

The Formula 1 summer break is in full swing and the #4 driver is apparently on holiday in Ibiza. As it turns out, Corceiro, who was previously dating Portuguese soccer star Joao Felix, has also joined the British driver.

The video shown below was taken at a party. According to the Instagram handle @f1gossippofficial, the duo were filmed on tape inadvertently just as when Corceiro kissed Norris on his cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Although there is a video that shows Corceiro kissing Norris, some fans are still divided in opinion about what this moment really means. In the comments section, many have said that they are even unsure if the duo actually kissed.

Corceiro recently had a public falling out with Norris’ ex-girlfriend

Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas exclusively revealed how Corceiro recently had a falling out in public with Norris’ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. A clip has now gone viral on social media that shows the two Portuguese models arguing at Bliss nightclub last Sunday.

To add to the drama, it has been reported that Oliveira’s current boyfriend Jose Condensa stepped in to call a truce. Condensa was seen speaking with Corceiro on a beach to calm the nerves between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

The Instagram handle also claimed that they spoke for about 40 minutes as Corceiro was away from the group. The argument between Corceiro and Oliveira presumably ensued because the duo are from the same Portuguese modeling agency and don’t tend to see eye-to-eye with each other.