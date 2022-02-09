“A lot is unknown about the car”- Max Verstappen is curious to find out how the car performs on the track

Red Bull revealed its new car ahead of the 2022 season and Max Verstappen believes that there is more to the car.

Following Red Bull’s car reveal for the 2022 season, Max Verstappen admitted that a lot is unknown ahead of the upcoming season.

The car has been designed keeping in mind the new technical regulations. However, the drivers have not yet tested it out on the track. Thus leaving, Red Bull’s star driver Verstappen keen to see what the experience will be like.

Ready to send it 🔥 Bringing in a whole new era of #F1 with our fans 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jtpBptQmCJ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 9, 2022

Speaking at the launch ceremony of RB18, the Dutchman said, “A lot is unknown about the car. Personally, I feel good. What is important is that you prepare yourself in the best way possible, physically.”

“But in terms of the car, you don’t know. So that’s why I think I’m also very curious to see how the car is behaving on track.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen says he is unaffected with the FIA investigation over Abu Dhabi GP controversies

Max Verstappen thinks the new car will require a period of adaptation

The 2022 season would be the first year for the Dutch driver to defend his newly won title. While he is not planning on changing his approach for the title, he believes that getting used to the car will require a period of adaptation.

“I just do what I do all the time,” the Dutchman explained. “There is no reason to suddenly be different. And of course, as a driver, now with the new regulations, you have to get used to the car.”

“It’s not like you just jump in and it’s just an upgrade from last year. So that is going to be the biggest adaptation. But the rest, yeah, I think it’s pretty straightforward.”

Furthermore, from what he has seen learned so far, he knows that the new 18-inch tyres will surely cause a difference in the view.

“The biggest thing is just the view in the cockpit with these big tyres. To hit an apex in some tight corners, it’s a bit more difficult. But driving, it just feels like the car has a bit less grip, but you will get used to that.”

“That’s why we have the practice days. [We] can get used to the sliding and locking and stuff like that, but I think it should be fine. [It will be] just getting a bit more used to the view,” he said.

Also Read: Max Verstappen is not willing to go through the same rough battle of 2021 with Lewis Hamilton in 2022