Max Verstappen Recreates His Overtake on Lewis Hamilton at the Controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

The F1 2024 season has already begun but that has not stopped Max Verstappen from engaging in virtual racing. While recently sim racing with his friends, the Dutchman recreated his overtake on Lewis Hamilton from the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. That overtake was arguably one of the most important moments in his life as it not only helped him win the race but also his maiden championship. Because of the controversy that preceded this moment, Hamilton fans continue to express their displeasure towards Verstappen and Red Bull. However, the 26-year-0ld does not seem too bothered by them as he has once again rubbed salt into the wounds of Hamilton fans by recreating the moment of his overtake on the Briton.

As seen in a YouTube video, Verstappen explains how he needed to make instinctive decisions to pull off the move on Hamilton. Similar to how he overtook Hamilton, the Red Bull driver once again made a lunge down the inside during his recent sim race.

However, because he lacked the grip to complete the move, Verstappen needed another corner to breeze past the Mercedes driver, who was on much older and worn-out tires. While it was a clean move from Verstappen to overtake Hamilton, the decisions from the stewards that led to this moment were nothing short of controversial.

The stewards made a bold decision to allow only the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves as compared to everyone that were lapped.

This decision undoubtedly did not go down well with Mercedes, Hamilton, or the Briton’s fans as the rules state that the stewards can either allow all lapped cars to unlap themselves or none. [Back in 2021, the wording of this rule read “any lapped cars”, which the FIA changed later to avoid a repeat of Abu Dhabi 2021]

While the stewards accepted their mistake and the FIA claimed they made a “human error,” the damage was already done.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have struggled ever since the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Although more than two years have passed since the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi in 2021, the wounds still have not healed. The Briton has time and again highlighted how that race continues to be a dark moment in his career.

Another major concern that Hamilton is facing at the moment is where Mercedes find themselves at the moment. The Silver Arrows are far off the pace at the moment to challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull for wins.

It is for this reason that the 39-year-old has failed to win a single race ever since the 2021 campaign concluded. Hamilton and Mercedes’ struggles seem to have continued into the 2024 season as the seven-time champion has only managed a seventh (Bahrain) and a ninth-place (Saudi Arabia) respectively in the two races thata have so far taken place this year.

However, Hamilton’s struggles with Mercedes are all set to end at the end of the 2024 campaign as he will move to Ferrari in 2025.